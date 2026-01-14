ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youth Duped Of Rs 1 Lakh On Pretext Of Job In Thailand; Rescued After Three Months In Captivity

Nuh: A youth from Haryana's Nuh was duped of over Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of job in Thailand, but was instead sent to Myanmar and Cambodia where he was subjected to torture.

Jahangir, a resident of Neemka village narrated his ordeal after being rescued by the authorities in November last year and returned home on January 7. The victim's father has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and the police, demanding strict action against the accused.

Jahangir said that he used to work in Bengaluru where he met a young man named Dilshad, who offered him a job at a hospital in Thailand and a monthly salary between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. He said he discussed it with his family, but his uncle advised against it.

Jahangir said he came home on leave in August and after discussing the job offer with his mother, who arranged the money required to go abroad. “I gave Dilshad 100,000 rupees in cash and transferred 30,000 rupees via UPI. Then Dilshad gave me the ticket. He told me to message him after arriving in Thailand. Before leaving, I confirmed with him if there would be any problems and what kind of work I would do. He said it was hospital work, a lab technician's job, which was the course I had studied. When I received the ticket, I also told my father and uncle," Jahangir said.

He said that he left for Thailand via flight from Delhi to Bangkok on August 25, 2025 and arrived there on the 26th. “After arriving, I called Dilshad. He then messaged me saying that a car would come to pick me up and it would take me to the hotel where I was supposed to stay. I stayed at the hotel. After that, I received a message saying that another car would come in the morning. The driver would show me my photo. I was told to get into that car and not any other. I followed his instructions, and the car driver took me from the hotel to the hospital in the morning."

Jahangir said that after traveling for about four and a half hours, he asked the driver where they were going and how far the hospital was. “The driver didn't understand English. He just kept saying 'okay' and 'wait'. Then we reached a place called Tak in Thailand. They arranged for me to stay there and gave me food. After that, I was told that I would have to change 10 to 12 cars. I didn't feel right about it”.

Jahangir said that Dilshad reassured him that nothing would happen and he would be safe. “I was following everything he said because I had no other choice. Where would I go in another country, far from my family?"

But things got worse as Jahangir along with 27 other youth were taken through hilly areas, unpaved roads, and across rivers to Myanmar. “During this time, we had to change cars about ten times. There were 27 people with me. After that, I received a message from Dilshad saying that their private army would come to pick me up. Then they took us to KK Park. No one came to the park from ten in the morning until four in the evening. After that, a Chinese young man came. His name was Hong Tai, and he only asked me to introduce myself during the so-called interview. I introduced myself. After that, they said that I would have an agreement, and then I would join the company”.

Jahangir said that a translator made him sign an agreement. stating that his salary would be 81,000 Indian rupees and that he would have to work 12 to 16 hours a day. “I couldn't leave the company before one year. If I left the company before one year, I would have to go home at my own expense," he said.