ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youth Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Russia; Family Alleges Foul Play

Karnal: A 17-year-old student from Haryana’s Karnal died less than a week after arriving in Russia on a tourist visa under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, who has been identified as Dev Pundir and belonged to Basant Vihar area of Karnal, had gone on a visit to Russia through a tourist visa.

The aggrieved family members, who were devastated by the sudden turn of events, demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Dev travelled to Russia on a tourist visa on March 16, and he had communicated with the family till Saturday night. His family learnt about his death through a WhatsApp chat group just hours later. Although the family was told he died from a fall, they are doubtful about that explanation.