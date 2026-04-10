Haryana Youth Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Russia; Family Alleges Foul Play
Dev's sister spoke to him on Saturday night and he appeared to be perfectly fine before going to sleep.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:34 AM IST
Karnal: A 17-year-old student from Haryana’s Karnal died less than a week after arriving in Russia on a tourist visa under mysterious circumstances.
The deceased, who has been identified as Dev Pundir and belonged to Basant Vihar area of Karnal, had gone on a visit to Russia through a tourist visa.
The aggrieved family members, who were devastated by the sudden turn of events, demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
Dev travelled to Russia on a tourist visa on March 16, and he had communicated with the family till Saturday night. His family learnt about his death through a WhatsApp chat group just hours later. Although the family was told he died from a fall, they are doubtful about that explanation.
According to Dev's sister, she last spoke to her brother on Saturday night. He appeared to be perfectly fine and had gone to sleep after mentioning that he was going to do so. Dev's mother said that something untoward had happened to her son while he was abroad. The family members maintained that they suspected foul play and demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted to uncover the truth.
Dev's father works as an electronics technician, while his mother manages the household and does tailoring work. The family had spent approximately Rs 5 lakh to send their son abroad. They have appealed to the administration for assistance.
The family members have sent an email to the embassy regarding the matter and are currently awaiting a response. The family members demanded that Dev’s mortal remains be brought to India as soon as possible so that his final rites can be performed.