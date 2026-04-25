ETV Bharat / state

Dream Turns Tragic: Karnal Youth Dies Mysteriously In Russia, Body Returns Home After Two Weeks

Karnal: A 22-year-old youth from Haryana's Karnal, who had travelled to Russia in search of a better future just 20 days ago, has returned home in a coffin, leaving his family devastated and raising serious questions about the circumstances of his death.

The deceased, identified as Dev from Basant Vihar, had gone abroad after his family arranged nearly ₹6 lakh through loans, hoping he would improve their financial condition. However, tragedy struck within weeks of his arrival.

According to family members, Dev reached Russia around March 15–16 on a tourist visa and was staying in a hotel while searching for employment opportunities. On April 3, the family was informed that he had died after reportedly falling from the fourth floor of a building. However, it remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or involved other circumstances, with no definitive explanation yet provided.

Dev is survived by his parents, a younger sister, and a brother. His father had initially tried to dissuade him from going abroad due to financial constraints, but Dev was determined to pursue his dream of supporting the family.