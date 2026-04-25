Dream Turns Tragic: Karnal Youth Dies Mysteriously In Russia, Body Returns Home After Two Weeks
Dev was searching for job but on April 3, the family was informed that he had died after falling from fourth floor of a building.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Karnal: A 22-year-old youth from Haryana's Karnal, who had travelled to Russia in search of a better future just 20 days ago, has returned home in a coffin, leaving his family devastated and raising serious questions about the circumstances of his death.
The deceased, identified as Dev from Basant Vihar, had gone abroad after his family arranged nearly ₹6 lakh through loans, hoping he would improve their financial condition. However, tragedy struck within weeks of his arrival.
According to family members, Dev reached Russia around March 15–16 on a tourist visa and was staying in a hotel while searching for employment opportunities. On April 3, the family was informed that he had died after reportedly falling from the fourth floor of a building. However, it remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or involved other circumstances, with no definitive explanation yet provided.
Dev is survived by his parents, a younger sister, and a brother. His father had initially tried to dissuade him from going abroad due to financial constraints, but Dev was determined to pursue his dream of supporting the family.
Described by neighbours as a calm, hardworking, and academically bright student, Dev had completed his schooling from Delhi Public School and was known for his disciplined nature and strong ambitions.
After nearly two weeks of formalities, his mortal remains were brought back to India with assistance from authorities. The family performed his last rites amid an atmosphere of grief and disbelief.
The tragic incident has sparked concern among locals, with many urging young people to exercise caution and gather complete information before travelling abroad for work or opportunities, highlighting the risks associated with unverified arrangements and unsafe conditions.
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