ETV Bharat / state

Youth From Haryana's Kaithal Killed In Russia-Ukraine War

Kaithal: A 22-year-old youth from Haryana's Kaithal was reportedly killed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Geetik from Roheda village in the district had left for Russia and 2024 and enlisted in the nation's army around nine months back. He died on the battlefront around five months back. Initially, Russian Army officers told Geetik's family that he had gone missing.

However, after repeated inquiries by the youth's family, the Russian Army collected DNA samples of soldiers killed in the war. At the Russian Army's request, Geetik's father sent his DNA samples to Moscow. The DNA sample matched with that of Geetik following which the Russian Army confirmed the youngster was killed in the war.

Geetik served on the Donbas border and was a member of the 444th Battalion. His family said they had spent Rs 4 lakh to send him to Russia so that he could work there and help improve his family's financial condition. However, Geetik was recruited into the Russian Army and given basic training following which he was sent to the battlefield.