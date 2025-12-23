ETV Bharat / state

'Jailed, Went Without Food For Days, Spent Nights In Forests....': Haryana Youth Recalls Horrific Journey Of 'Donkey Route'

Kurukshetra: The dream to earn in US dollars ended in a heartbreak for Yogesh, a native of Haryana's Kurukshetra district, who embarked on a tedious journey only to be deported back to India empty-handed and mentally shattered from his harrowing experiences. He has uploaded some videos on social media exposing his perilous 'donkey route'.

The youth boarded a flight from New Delhi on July 26, 2024 and reached the US on January 10, 2025 after spending an exorbitant Rs five million, enduring torture, going without food for days and spending nights in dense forests. But once he landed in the US, he was arrested for not having valid legal documents and imprisoned for eight months. Finally, he was deported to India on September 11.

Yogesh from Umri village in Kurukshetra said last year, he met some agents, Vikas, Ankit, and Guri from Karnal, who assured to take him to the US and also provide him a job for a payment of Rs 50,000. Of which, Rs 15 lakh was paid in advance, and the remaining amount was to be paid after reaching there.

On July 26, 2024, he boarded a flight from New Delhi airport and was taken to Brazil, where upon arrival, he was immediately arrested by the Brazilian Police. Concerned over the sudden turn of events, his family contacted the agents and asked as to why he was taken to Brazil instead of the US. The agents demanded another Rs 15 lakh for his release and said he would be kept in Brazil for 1.5 months before being taken to America.

From Brazil, Yogesh travelled by a car through Bolivia, Peru, and Ecuador to Colombia. However, troubles increased when he reached Colombia, where he was asked to pay another Rs 1 lakh. Once the money was paid, he was taken from Colombia to the Panamanian forests. This journey included crossing rivers and forests.