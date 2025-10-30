ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Yoga Practitioner Stuns Scientists Performing 37-Hour Surya Namaskar

A 15-day research is being conducted on Sandeep Arya's endurance by renowned scientist Krzysztof Stek at the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Research Institute University in Bengaluru.

Sandeep during Surya Namaskar.
Sandeep performs Surya Namaskar. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST

Hisar: Sandeep Arya, a yoga practitioner from Haryana, set a world record by performing Surya Namaskar for 37 hours at a stretch. He has already entered the Guinness World Records, the London Book of Records, and the World Book of Records.

Sandeep has been organising programs across the country to help youth get over drug addiction and return to fitness. He is also spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga under the 'India Fit' campaign.

Scientists around the world are also astonished by this remarkable feat. Krzysztof Stek, a renowned scientist from Poland, conducted research on Sandeep's body for 15 days at the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Research Institute University in Bengaluru. Stek said the findings will be presented to the world, and a book on Sandeep will be published.

Sandeep is being felicitated by Manohar Lal Khattar.
Sandeep is being felicitated by Manohar Lal Khattar. (ETV Bharat)

The research revealed that Sandeep's liver, kidneys, and heart were 100% healthy. Even after practising Surya Namaskar for nearly 10 hours non-stop, he did not experience fatigue, high blood pressure, or irregular heartbeat. His stamina was so incredible that he abstained from food for 15 days before the research, practising solely on coconut water.

"Surya Namaskar is not just an exercise, but a way of life. With discipline, dedication, and motivation, even ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things," Sandeep said.

Sandeep motivates youth to take up yoga.
Sandeep motivates youth to take up yoga. (ETV Bharat)

Sandeep has received numerous national and international honours for his unique yoga performances and world records in Surya Namaskar. He has been felicitated by the Haryana sports minister, the Gujarat Chief Minister, the Gujarat Governor, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, the Haryana Governor, the Swadeshi Ratna in Delhi, and Swami Ramdev's Trust.

He has participated in approximately 10,000 programs so far, including youth awareness campaigns and health and fitness programs. In Haryana alone, he has actively participated in 4,000 programs.

