Haryana Yoga Practitioner Stuns Scientists Performing 37-Hour Surya Namaskar

Hisar: Sandeep Arya, a yoga practitioner from Haryana, set a world record by performing Surya Namaskar for 37 hours at a stretch. He has already entered the Guinness World Records, the London Book of Records, and the World Book of Records.

Sandeep has been organising programs across the country to help youth get over drug addiction and return to fitness. He is also spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga under the 'India Fit' campaign.

Scientists around the world are also astonished by this remarkable feat. Krzysztof Stek, a renowned scientist from Poland, conducted research on Sandeep's body for 15 days at the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Research Institute University in Bengaluru. Stek said the findings will be presented to the world, and a book on Sandeep will be published.