Haryana Woman Shooter Alleges Rape At Faridabad Hotel After Shooting Competition
The victim, a resident of Bhiwani, had arrived in Faridabad earlier this week to participate in a shooting competition at the Tilpat Shooting Range.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 12:30 AM IST|
Updated : December 19, 2025 at 1:16 AM IST
Faridabad: A female shooter in Haryana alleged that she had been raped at a hotel at Faridabad, raising serious concerns over athlete safety and security arrangements surrounding sporting events.
The woman, a resident of Bhiwani, earlier arrived in Faridabad earlier this week to participate in a shooting competition at the Tilpat Shooting Range. She was accompanied by a friend, and the two were scheduled to return home the same evening after the event.
According to the police, while arranging transport to the metro station, the victim’s friend contacted an acquaintance, Gaurav, a Faridabad resident. Gaurav later arrived with another individual, Satendra. The group subsequently decided to stay back in Faridabad for the night and leave the following day.
On Wednesday evening, the four checked into a hotel in the Sarai Khwaja area, booking two rooms. They reportedly gathered in one room for a party, during which nothing unusual was initially observed. The incident allegedly occurred around 9 pm when the victim’s friend stepped out with Gaurav to purchase items from outside. During this period, Satendra, who was in the other room, allegedly raped the woman.
She managed to alert a close friend over the phone after her companion returned. She later locked the accused along with her friend inside the room and immediately informed the police. Police officials reached the hotel promptly and, based on the victim’s statement, took all three individuals into custody. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
Confirming the arrests, police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said, “All three accused were produced in court and have been sent to judicial custody. Given the gravity of the case, hotel staff are also being questioned, and every aspect of the incident is being thoroughly examined.”