Haryana Woman Shooter Alleges Rape At Faridabad Hotel After Shooting Competition

Faridabad: A female shooter in Haryana alleged that she had been raped at a hotel at Faridabad, raising serious concerns over athlete safety and security arrangements surrounding sporting events.

The woman, a resident of Bhiwani, earlier arrived in Faridabad earlier this week to participate in a shooting competition at the Tilpat Shooting Range. She was accompanied by a friend, and the two were scheduled to return home the same evening after the event.

According to the police, while arranging transport to the metro station, the victim’s friend contacted an acquaintance, Gaurav, a Faridabad resident. Gaurav later arrived with another individual, Satendra. The group subsequently decided to stay back in Faridabad for the night and leave the following day.