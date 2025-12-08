ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Woman Delivers Baby On Moving Train In Dausa

Dausa: A woman from Haryana delivered on a moving train in the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Monday, thanks to the promptness of the Railways.

As soon as the co-passengers informed the administration about the pregnant woman suddenly going into labour, the entire system was on high alert. Railway Protection Force (RPF) ASI Harbar Singh said the mother and her newborn are safe and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said Mumfida (30) from Chokha village in the Nuh district of Haryana was travelling with her family from Gandhidham in Gujarat to Nuh when she experienced labour pains en route. By the time the train reached Dausa, Mumfida had delivered. Her sister-in-law and other female passengers in the coach helped with the delivery and managed the situation.