Haryana Woman Delivers Baby On Moving Train In Dausa
RPF ASI Harbar Singh said both the mother and the newborn are safe. They were taken to the Dausa district hospital by an 108 ambulance.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST
Dausa: A woman from Haryana delivered on a moving train in the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Monday, thanks to the promptness of the Railways.
As soon as the co-passengers informed the administration about the pregnant woman suddenly going into labour, the entire system was on high alert. Railway Protection Force (RPF) ASI Harbar Singh said the mother and her newborn are safe and undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Police said Mumfida (30) from Chokha village in the Nuh district of Haryana was travelling with her family from Gandhidham in Gujarat to Nuh when she experienced labour pains en route. By the time the train reached Dausa, Mumfida had delivered. Her sister-in-law and other female passengers in the coach helped with the delivery and managed the situation.
Railway employees were also constantly monitoring the situation. As soon as the train stopped at Dausa railway station, the employees and RPF personnel immediately called the 108 ambulance, which turned up at the spot in minutes to transport the mother and the newborn to Dausa district hospital.
Recently, a woman delivered a healthy baby on board the Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Special after it was halted for a medical emergency at Bharthana railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. Health department staff and railway personnel promptly assisted in the delivery.
Hailing from the Muzzafarpur district of Bihar, the woman was travelling to Delhi with her family to meet her husband. On the way, she developed labour pain near Bharthana, when the family members alerted the railway staff, who arranged for an emergency halt and called in doctors to assist in the delivery inside the coach.
