Haryana Warns Drug Manufacturers Over Use Of Hazardous Solvents
State begins strict inspections and joint checks with CDSCO; new drug testing labs to be set up in four months.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 11:41 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana government has issued a stern warning to pharmaceutical companies against using hazardous solvents in drug production. Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao said on Monday that an advisory has been sent to all manufacturing units. The government, she added, is carrying out regular inspections and has begun issuing notices to firms failing to meet prescribed standards.
During a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Rao said all allopathic drug makers have been told to be extra cautious while buying, storing, and using solvents such as propylene glycol, glycol, and glycerin. An inspection drive has already been launched, and 54 samples have been sent for testing.
Joint inspections with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) are also underway. Fourteen such inspections have been completed so far, and notices have been issued to companies where irregularities were detected. Around 267 solvent samples have been collected from state-owned sales units and sent for lab testing.
Rao said the state has conducted 33 “risk inspections,” which led to production being stopped at 10 companies and the licenses of two being cancelled. Seventeen similar inspections were held for drug testing laboratories, with one lab losing its license.
She added that a new state-of-the-art drug testing laboratory will be operational within four months. Proposals worth ₹91.9 crore have also been sent to the Centre to set up three more labs in Gurugram, Hisar, and Karnal.
Rao further said the state health department has implemented the Online National Drug Licensing System (ONDLS), through which all manufacturing and sales licenses are now being issued. The move, she noted, has made the entire process faster and more transparent.