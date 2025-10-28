ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Warns Drug Manufacturers Over Use Of Hazardous Solvents

The government is carrying out regular inspections and has begun issuing notices to firms failing to meet prescribed standards. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has issued a stern warning to pharmaceutical companies against using hazardous solvents in drug production. Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao said on Monday that an advisory has been sent to all manufacturing units. The government, she added, is carrying out regular inspections and has begun issuing notices to firms failing to meet prescribed standards.

During a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Rao said all allopathic drug makers have been told to be extra cautious while buying, storing, and using solvents such as propylene glycol, glycol, and glycerin. An inspection drive has already been launched, and 54 samples have been sent for testing.