Vote Theft Allegation: Haryana CM Saini Accuses Rahul Of Spreading Lies

A day before this, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is preparing for the manipulation of votes in Bihar.

Nayab Singh Saini. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday countered Rahul Gandhi's allegations that 2.5 million votes were stolen in the Haryana Assembly elections, calling it false.

"Rahul Gandhi is misleading the nation. Congress has consistently pushed the country backwards. Narendra Modi talks about uplifting the poor. The Congress has become issueless," Saini said at a press meet in Panchkula.

He continued, "Rahul Gandhi is lying as he has neither an issue nor a topic. This is unfortunate." Voting for the first phase of 121 seats in Bihar is scheduled for Thursday. Just a day before this, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is preparing for the manipulation of votes in Bihar.

Rahul alleged that a plan was orchestrated by the BJP in collaboration with the Election Commission to turn the Congress' predicted landslide victory into a defeat. Gandhi alleged 25 lakh vote theft in Haryana Assembly polls.

He presented a video of Nayab Singh Saini saying that "arrangements" had been made before the election results were out, implying these "arrangements" were for the alleged fraud. On the other hand, Nayab Singh Saini defended his government and the integrity of the election process against Rahul Gandhi's significant accusations of widespread lies.

