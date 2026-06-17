Haryana Villagers Pelt Stones, Drive Away Cops To Rescue Arrest NDPS Accused
In Haryana's Yamunanagar, the police were pelted with stones in an attempt to free a wanted accused, leaving several police personnel injured.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Yamunanagar: Chaos erupted in the Radaur area of Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Tuesday evening, when a Haryana Police Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team from Karnal arrived at the Deha settlement in Chhota Bans village to apprehend an accused wanted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Following the accused's arrest, villagers confronted the police team, pelted stones, and managed to free the accused from police custody. Several police personnel were injured in the attack, and police vehicles sustained damage.
Around 6 pm on Tuesday, the Assandh CIA team from Karnal district arrived at the Deha settlement in Chhota Bans village to arrest Rajendra, an accused absconding in a case registered at the Indri police station under the NDPS Act. The team reached the village in a government vehicle and a private vehicle.
As soon as the police took Rajendra into custody, a large number of villagers gathered at the scene. In protest against the police action, the villagers began attacking them with bricks and stones. The windows of the vehicles carrying the police were shattered during the stone-pelting, and the villagers succeeded in freeing the accused from police custody. When the police personnel resisted, the villagers — including women — became even more aggressive. According to eyewitnesses, some women scuffled with the police personnel and even assaulted them.
Realising that the situation was deteriorating, the CIA team managed to escape the scene and save their lives. The villagers even chased the police team for some distance. Subsequently, the team informed the Radaur police station.
Upon receiving the information, the Radaur police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. According to station in-charge SI Rajesh Kumar, the injured police personnel are undergoing treatment. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace in the village, and senior officials are monitoring the situation.