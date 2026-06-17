ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Villagers Pelt Stones, Drive Away Cops To Rescue Arrest NDPS Accused

Yamunanagar: Chaos erupted in the Radaur area of ​​Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Tuesday evening, when a Haryana Police Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team from Karnal arrived at the Deha settlement in Chhota Bans village to apprehend an accused wanted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Following the accused's arrest, villagers confronted the police team, pelted stones, and managed to free the accused from police custody. Several police personnel were injured in the attack, and police vehicles sustained damage.

Around 6 pm on Tuesday, the Assandh CIA team from Karnal district arrived at the Deha settlement in Chhota Bans village to arrest Rajendra, an accused absconding in a case registered at the Indri police station under the NDPS Act. The team reached the village in a government vehicle and a private vehicle.

As soon as the police took Rajendra into custody, a large number of villagers gathered at the scene. In protest against the police action, the villagers began attacking them with bricks and stones. The windows of the vehicles carrying the police were shattered during the stone-pelting, and the villagers succeeded in freeing the accused from police custody. When the police personnel resisted, the villagers — including women — became even more aggressive. According to eyewitnesses, some women scuffled with the police personnel and even assaulted them.