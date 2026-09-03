ETV Bharat / state

With No Mobile Network, Haryana Villagers Travel 3-4 Km For Calls, Struggle With UPI, Online Classes

Residents of Nawazpur village in Yamunanagar struggle with poor mobile connectivity, with many travelling several kilometres to make or receive calls. ( ETV Bharat )

Yamunanagar: While the government pushes Digital India and promotes 5G mobile networks, portals and websites to ensure schemes reach people directly, a village in Haryana still struggles for basic mobile connectivity.

Nawazpur village in Yamunanagar, along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, still lacks proper mobile network connectivity in the 21st century.

Nawazpur, with a population of around 850, has no mobile tower operated by any telecom company. As a result, mobile network connectivity is almost negligible. Residents have to travel 3-4 km outside the village to make or receive phone calls. The lack of connectivity is affecting everything from children's education to online payments.

Villagers communicate through Wi-Fi enabled phones. (ETV Bharat)

Residents Travel 3-4 Km For A Call

According to Nawazpur resident Sanjay Gurjar, mobile connectivity in the village is extremely poor. Residents have to leave the village whenever they need to make or receive a call. At times, people climb on rooftops in search of a signal, but even there, the connection is unstable.

The lack of mobile connectivity affects more than communication and disrupts several essential daily activities. If a relative falls ill or an emergency occurs, getting information over the phone in time becomes difficult.

UPI and online banking have made transactions easier, but the absence of mobile connectivity has made digital payments a major challenge in Nawazpur. Residents have to travel to another village to make online payments.

Villagers are questioning how they can benefit from facilities such as Digital India and online banking when their village lacks mobile network connectivity.

Homework Comes On WhatsApp, Studies Affected