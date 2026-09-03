With No Mobile Network, Haryana Villagers Travel 3-4 Km For Calls, Struggle With UPI, Online Classes
Nawazpur administration says it can provide land for infrastructure, and that officials have promised to approach telecom companies to improve local connectivity, reports Sunil Kumar.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Yamunanagar: While the government pushes Digital India and promotes 5G mobile networks, portals and websites to ensure schemes reach people directly, a village in Haryana still struggles for basic mobile connectivity.
Nawazpur village in Yamunanagar, along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, still lacks proper mobile network connectivity in the 21st century.
Nawazpur, with a population of around 850, has no mobile tower operated by any telecom company. As a result, mobile network connectivity is almost negligible. Residents have to travel 3-4 km outside the village to make or receive phone calls. The lack of connectivity is affecting everything from children's education to online payments.
Residents Travel 3-4 Km For A Call
According to Nawazpur resident Sanjay Gurjar, mobile connectivity in the village is extremely poor. Residents have to leave the village whenever they need to make or receive a call. At times, people climb on rooftops in search of a signal, but even there, the connection is unstable.
The lack of mobile connectivity affects more than communication and disrupts several essential daily activities. If a relative falls ill or an emergency occurs, getting information over the phone in time becomes difficult.
UPI and online banking have made transactions easier, but the absence of mobile connectivity has made digital payments a major challenge in Nawazpur. Residents have to travel to another village to make online payments.
Villagers are questioning how they can benefit from facilities such as Digital India and online banking when their village lacks mobile network connectivity.
Homework Comes On WhatsApp, Studies Affected
The connectivity problem is also directly affecting children's education. Schools often send homework and important information through WhatsApp groups, but the lack of mobile internet in Nawazpur makes it difficult for students.
Drishti, a student in the village, said studying at home becomes difficult. She also struggles to stay in touch with her parents when she has to leave the village to study.
With no mobile network, residents have made alternative arrangements themselves. Around 70-80 per cent of homes in the village have WiFi connections. Some families have even installed WiFi connections from two different companies so that they can rely on one if the other stops working.
Despite this, WiFi cannot fully replace mobile connectivity. Farmers and residents are particularly cut off from mobile networks as soon as they leave their homes. They also have to pay for separate mobile and WiFi recharges.
Sarpanch representative Sanjeev Kumar said the panchayat has repeatedly raised the mobile network issue with officials, the MLA and the MP. BSNL was also approached, but residents said they were told that installing a tower was not possible because of the village's small population.
Mobile towers are available in Telipura village, around 4-5 km from Nawazpur, but their network does not reach Nawazpur. Residents said they are ready to provide land to any mobile company willing to install a tower.
"This matter has just come to my notice. We will speak to the concerned mobile company and try to resolve the network problem in the village. The issue will be resolved soon," said Jaspal Gill, SDM Chhachhrauli.
Population Of 850 Waits For Connectivity In Digital Era
The problems faced by Nawazpur residents are not limited to making phone calls. The lack of connectivity affects children's education, digital payments, online banking, and emergency communication.
Residents say they are ready to provide land for a tower and only need an initiative from the administration and mobile companies. India has completed 79 years of independence, but this village in Yamunanagar is still struggling for even a single bar of mobile network.
The question now is when the "digital call" of Nawazpur, home to around 850 people, will be heard and when residents will finally get proper mobile network connectivity.
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