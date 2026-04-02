Haryana Village Hosts Unique Squatting Contest; 82-Year-Old Among Joint Winners
A unique endurance contest in Kaithal saw six joint winners, with an 82-year-old participant emerging as a standout performer.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Kaithal: A unique endurance competition in Khedi Lamba village of Haryana's Kaithal district drew widespread attention as participants competed to remain in a squatting position for the longest duration.
The contest, which began around 4 PM, saw participation from 48 people, including elderly individuals, youth and women. Participants were required to sit in a squatting posture without moving, and anyone who shifted or stood up was immediately disqualified. Within the first two hours, around 10 to 15 participants dropped out due to fatigue, making the competition increasingly intense.
The highlight of the event was 82-year-old Laxman Singh, who remained seated in the position continuously for 10 hours and 13 minutes, astonishing everyone with his endurance and determination. He maintained the posture without any movement throughout.
Even after over 10 hours, six participants continued in the position. Following this, organisers concluded the contest due to health concerns. All six, Laxman Singh, Balkar, Subhash, Koka, Surender and Jagdish, were declared joint winners and awarded Rs 8,700 each. Villagers also felicitated Laxman Singh for his remarkable performance, which became a major talking point in the area.
Village sarpanch Sonu said the objective of the competition was to promote unity, joy and health awareness. Sonu said, "The purpose of this competition was to bring the entire village together in one place, to enjoy happily and to create awareness about health, including Laxman Singh. All those who were declared winners were given a prize money of Rs. 8700 each. This was our ancient civilisation, but our younger generation does not like squatting, or they have stopped squatting. Due to this, the competition was organised so that our youth could know about it."
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