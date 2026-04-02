ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Village Hosts Unique Squatting Contest; 82-Year-Old Among Joint Winners

Kaithal: A unique endurance competition in Khedi Lamba village of Haryana's Kaithal district drew widespread attention as participants competed to remain in a squatting position for the longest duration.

The contest, which began around 4 PM, saw participation from 48 people, including elderly individuals, youth and women. Participants were required to sit in a squatting posture without moving, and anyone who shifted or stood up was immediately disqualified. Within the first two hours, around 10 to 15 participants dropped out due to fatigue, making the competition increasingly intense.

The highlight of the event was 82-year-old Laxman Singh, who remained seated in the position continuously for 10 hours and 13 minutes, astonishing everyone with his endurance and determination. He maintained the posture without any movement throughout.