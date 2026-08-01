Haryana Village Erupts In Joy After Son Of Soil Neeraj Chopra's Glasgow Commonwealth Games Heroics
Even though Chopra was not at his best, winning a silver medal while battling a lower back injury is winning him accolades.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Panipat: A wave of joy has swept through Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat after son of the soil and javelin star Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Friday.
Neeraj secured the second spot with the season's best throw of 85.83 meters in his second attempt. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathiraje won the gold medal with a throw of 89.75 meters, while Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem was eliminated from the competition after three attempts.
Soon after Neeraj's silver medal win, family members, relatives, and villagers gathered at his home to distribute sweets and congratulate one another. A festive atmosphere prevailed in the village throughout the day, with people hailing Neeraj's achievement as a moment of pride for the entire nation. While Neeraj was not at his best at the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver while battling a lower back injury has won him accolades.
Neeraj's uncle, Bhim Chopra termed the silver medal a moment of pride for the entire country, Haryana, and the village.
“The way Neeraj has made a comeback after his injury is a testament to his hard work and strong mindset. I spoke to Neeraj for about a minute just before the competition; he was heading towards the field. He stated with full confidence that his preparation was solid and that he would perform well despite returning from injury,” he said.
Bhim said that Neeraj has been battling an injury for the past eight to nine months, but now his entire focus is on the Diamond League and the Asian Games.
Calling hard work, discipline, and a good diet as the keys to success, Bhim urged young athletes to draw inspiration from Neeraj, break their personal records, and set new milestones for the country.
“He also praised the government's TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) initiatives, noting, Athletes are now receiving better facilities than ever before."