ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Village Erupts In Joy After Son Of Soil Neeraj Chopra's Glasgow Commonwealth Games Heroics

Panipat: A wave of joy has swept through Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat after son of the soil and javelin star Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Neeraj secured the second spot with the season's best throw of 85.83 meters in his second attempt. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathiraje won the gold medal with a throw of 89.75 meters, while Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem was eliminated from the competition after three attempts.

Neeraj Chopra celebrates after competing in the men's javelin throw final during the athletics event at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow (AFP)

Soon after Neeraj's silver medal win, family members, relatives, and villagers gathered at his home to distribute sweets and congratulate one another. A festive atmosphere prevailed in the village throughout the day, with people hailing Neeraj's achievement as a moment of pride for the entire nation. While Neeraj was not at his best at the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver while battling a lower back injury has won him accolades.