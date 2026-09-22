Haryana Village Bans Love Marriages, Seeks Social Boycott Of Such Couples And Their Families
A recent marriage between two village residents led to objections from the girl's family and brought the matter before the panchayat, reports Parveen Kumar.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hisar: A village in Haryana's Hisar district has decided to ban love marriages and warned that any man or woman who enters such a union and their families will face social boycott.
The decision was made by the Aryanagar village panchayat during a meeting on Sunday after three such cases came to light in the village.
The meeting decided that no man from the village would marry a woman from the same village, as such marriages "harm the village's social fabric".
"The relationship between a young man and woman from the same village is considered akin to that of brothers and sisters. Therefore, if anyone marries within the village, the marriage will not be accepted," said a resident from the village.
The Panchayat also decided that a village-level committee will be formed and an "awareness campaign" will be conducted to stop such marriages.
Resident and BJP leader Hanuman Verma said the panchayat meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Kulwant Sokhla. He said a young man had married a girl from the same village and the girl's family objected to the marriage.
"The girl's family went to the boy's house and asked them to return their daughter. Following this, the matter reached the village panchayat. In light of this case, the panchayat decided to ban love marriages," he said.
"The objective is to protect the coming generation," Verma said.
He said that such relationships create a "rift" in social relationships, family ties and mutual brotherhood.
"If anyone does so, the person and their family will be counselled. A committee will be formed in the village, through which people will be made aware at the village level," the leader added.
Another resident said the decision was taken "with future generations in mind". "Work will continue on the decision. A committee will be formed to ensure the village's social fabric is not disturbed. A door-to-door survey will also be conducted to find out whether villagers agree with the decision," he said.
Pertinently, consenting adults have the right to choose a life partner, recognised as an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Legally, Panchayat decisions banning love marriages have no legal validity and can invite criminal and statutory action.
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