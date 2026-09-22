ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Village Bans Love Marriages, Seeks Social Boycott Of Such Couples And Their Families

Hisar: A village in Haryana's Hisar district has decided to ban love marriages and warned that any man or woman who enters such a union and their families will face social boycott.

The decision was made by the Aryanagar village panchayat during a meeting on Sunday after three such cases came to light in the village.

The meeting decided that no man from the village would marry a woman from the same village, as such marriages "harm the village's social fabric".

"The relationship between a young man and woman from the same village is considered akin to that of brothers and sisters. Therefore, if anyone marries within the village, the marriage will not be accepted," said a resident from the village.

The Panchayat also decided that a village-level committee will be formed and an "awareness campaign" will be conducted to stop such marriages.

Resident and BJP leader Hanuman Verma said the panchayat meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Kulwant Sokhla. He said a young man had married a girl from the same village and the girl's family objected to the marriage.