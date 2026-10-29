Haryana Police, Revenue Departments Top Corruption List: Vigilance Chief
In an interview to ETV Bharat, Haryana Vigilance chief said highest number of trap operations in the last decade were recorded in 2026.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Panchkula: Director General of Police (DGP) of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Arshinder Singh Chawla, has said that the Haryana Police and Revenue Departments top the corruption list in the state.
Chawla disclosed this in an interview to ETV Bharat. "If we look at the total number of trap operations conducted so far, corruption is most rampant in two departments: the Police and the Revenue departments. Out of the 176 total operations, 43 individuals were caught red-handed within the Police department, while 36 successful traps were carried out in the Revenue department," he said.
Vigilance DGP attributed the high levels of corruption in these two departments to the frequent interaction with the public. ACB DGP also said that they have executed at least one trap operation in each of the 34 government departments across Haryana during 2026.
Over the past year, the ACB has executed 176 "trap" operations across the state to apprehend people involved in corruption.
Moreover, the number of arrests made through these trap operations in 2026 has surpassed the records of the last decade.
Change In Bribe Demand Tactics
Chawla said that government employees and officials are often well-aware of the investigative techniques and procedures used by the authorities, and those engaging in corruption have altered their methods.
"To avoid being caught via audio recordings, some officials instead turned to the use of gestures to seek bribes."
In one such incident, the DGP explained that the accused got the money placed on a table, "a tactic intended to ensure that even if the hands of the accused were tested for traces of bribe money on arrest, nothing would be found."
Citing the ACB operation in Nuh, Chawla said the accused was captured on video counting the currency, as a camera device had been pre-installed at the scene. DGP said that while the accused devise new methods, investigative agencies must "learn from these tactics and develop countermeasures."
DGP Chawla, however, said that the ACB only arrests an accused after completing the necessary legal procedures. "No individual is arrested in haste. If an employee or official accepts money from someone at the behest of a third party, without being aware that it constitutes corruption, a thorough investigation is conducted."
"If the person apprehended is found not to be involved in corruption, they are asked to provide a statement in court, disclosing at whose instruction they accepted the money. In one or two such cases, the individuals were released. If an accused later retracts their statement or turns hostile in court, the case automatically shifts against them," he said.
Arrests Follow Legal Procedure
Chawla said that they have been preserving technical evidence for every case. Citing a discussion with the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), he said, "Some employees had been suggesting that recordings for verification purposes be submitted via pen drives or other digital gadgets. However, High Court directives mandate that the primary source (the original recording device/medium) must be submitted for verification. Therefore, new directives have been issued by the Forensic Science Laboratory ( FSL). It is mandatory to preserve technical evidence for every case."
He further said that complainants who provided testimony in court leading to the conviction of government employees have been honoured with cash rewards and certificates of appreciation.
"All cases concluded between 2021 and the subsequent three-year period have been reviewed. Furthermore, the photographs of the complainants, who played a key role in significant state-level cases, will now be uploaded to the department's website."
Technical Evidence Crucial In Corruption Cases
ACB DGP said that technical evidence is now being preserved more effectively. "No operation should fail due to a lack of necessary devices. Success is guaranteed when teams work in coordination."
Citing his experience with the '112' project in Haryana, he emphasised the importance of "teamwork" and noted that dedicated personnel and "officials have been instrumental in implementing the state government’s 'zero-tolerance' policy toward corruption."
"Since the employees or officials targeted in these operations are often highly skilled and well-versed in the law, executing a successful trap is inherently challenging."
Chawla said that the highest number of anti-corruption "trap" operations in the last decade were recorded in 2026, surpassing all previous records.
"Yet, despite such extensive action, corruption persists. The fear of investigative agencies must prevail to help foster a greater respect for the law."
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