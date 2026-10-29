ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Police, Revenue Departments Top Corruption List: Vigilance Chief

Panchkula: Director General of Police (DGP) of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Arshinder Singh Chawla, has said that the Haryana Police and Revenue Departments top the corruption list in the state.

Chawla disclosed this in an interview to ETV Bharat . "If we look at the total number of trap operations conducted so far, corruption is most rampant in two departments: the Police and the Revenue departments. Out of the 176 total operations, 43 individuals were caught red-handed within the Police department, while 36 successful traps were carried out in the Revenue department," he said.

Vigilance DGP attributed the high levels of corruption in these two departments to the frequent interaction with the public. ACB DGP also said that they have executed at least one trap operation in each of the 34 government departments across Haryana during 2026.

Haryana vigilance chief Arshinder Singh Chawla dwells on corruption in the state and measures to curb it. (ETV Bharat)

Over the past year, the ACB has executed 176 "trap" operations across the state to apprehend people involved in corruption.

Moreover, the number of arrests made through these trap operations in 2026 has surpassed the records of the last decade.

Change In Bribe Demand Tactics

Chawla said that government employees and officials are often well-aware of the investigative techniques and procedures used by the authorities, and those engaging in corruption have altered their methods.

"To avoid being caught via audio recordings, some officials instead turned to the use of gestures to seek bribes."

In one such incident, the DGP explained that the accused got the money placed on a table, "a tactic intended to ensure that even if the hands of the accused were tested for traces of bribe money on arrest, nothing would be found."

Citing the ACB operation in Nuh, Chawla said the accused was captured on video counting the currency, as a camera device had been pre-installed at the scene. DGP said that while the accused devise new methods, investigative agencies must "learn from these tactics and develop countermeasures."

DGP Chawla, however, said that the ACB only arrests an accused after completing the necessary legal procedures. "No individual is arrested in haste. If an employee or official accepts money from someone at the behest of a third party, without being aware that it constitutes corruption, a thorough investigation is conducted."

"If the person apprehended is found not to be involved in corruption, they are asked to provide a statement in court, disclosing at whose instruction they accepted the money. In one or two such cases, the individuals were released. If an accused later retracts their statement or turns hostile in court, the case automatically shifts against them," he said.