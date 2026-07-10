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Haryana Veterinarians Perform Rare Surgery On Cobra To Remove Polythene From Its Stomach

Rare surgery at Haryana's veterinary university rescues cobra; reptile to be released into the wild after recovery.

Rare surgery performed on cobra in Hisar.
Rare surgery performed on cobra in Hisar. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hisar: Veterinarians at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hisar, Haryana, saved a cobra's life by performing a rare surgery to remove a piece of polythene from its stomach.

The snake will be released into the wild after 14 days. The injured snake was brought to LUVAS by wildlife rescuer Gaurav, popularly known as "snakeman." Assistant Professors Dr Sandeep Saharan and Dr Rohit Dhull examined the snake and noticed an abnormal swelling in its stomach. The cobra was approximately 5 feet long.

Dr Saharan stated that this is the first instance at LUVAS where surgery was performed to extract polythene from a cobra's stomach. The cobra was first administered anaesthesia to sedate it before the procedure. A specially designed pipe-shaped plastic cover was placed around its body to ensure safe surgery. After the surgery lasting about an hour, the veterinarians removed the polythene from the snake's stomach and stitched the incision.

Dr Saharan said that while cases of polythene being found in the stomachs of animals like cows and buffaloes are common, discovering such waste inside a snake is exceptionally rare. He said that the snake will be monitored for around 10 days before being released into its natural habitat after satisfactory recovery.

Gaurav said he rescued the cobra after receiving information that it had become trapped inside a pipe. The nearly two-year-old snake also had an injury near its tail, and he brought the snake to the LUVAS, where it underwent surgery. “Polythene and plastic waste discarded in the open is proving fatal not only for cattle but also for other wildlife, including snakes,” Gaurav said.

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TAGGED:

LUVAS HISAR SNAKE SURGERY
HISAR WILDLIFE RESCUE
POLYTHENE POLLUTION AND WILDLIFE
COBRA SURGERY IN HARYANA

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