ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Veterinarians Perform Rare Surgery On Cobra To Remove Polythene From Its Stomach

Hisar: Veterinarians at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hisar, Haryana, saved a cobra's life by performing a rare surgery to remove a piece of polythene from its stomach.

The snake will be released into the wild after 14 days. The injured snake was brought to LUVAS by wildlife rescuer Gaurav, popularly known as "snakeman." Assistant Professors Dr Sandeep Saharan and Dr Rohit Dhull examined the snake and noticed an abnormal swelling in its stomach. The cobra was approximately 5 feet long.

Dr Saharan stated that this is the first instance at LUVAS where surgery was performed to extract polythene from a cobra's stomach. The cobra was first administered anaesthesia to sedate it before the procedure. A specially designed pipe-shaped plastic cover was placed around its body to ensure safe surgery. After the surgery lasting about an hour, the veterinarians removed the polythene from the snake's stomach and stitched the incision.