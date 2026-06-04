Haryana University Develops Medicinal Spice Varieties To Boost Farmer Income And Health
MHU is developing medicinal spice varieties that require less water, improve farmer incomes, support sustainable agriculture and offer enhanced health benefits to consumers
Published : June 4, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Karnal: Spices, an integral part of Indian kitchens, have played an important role in enhancing the taste of food. But do not get surprised if the same old pungent powders and seeds become catalysts of improving health and increasing farmers’ incomes. The Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU) in Karnal is working on developing improved seed spice varieties with higher medicinal properties which can also ensure more profitability for farmers. The university’s research is expected to give new momentum to crop diversification and sustainable agriculture in Haryana.
Focus on Health Along with Flavour
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar Malhotra highlighted the ongoing research on seed spices at the university. “It is not limited to increasing production. The goal is to develop varieties rich in medicinal compounds so that spices can contribute not only to taste but also to health protection. Special focus is being given to crops such as turmeric, fenugreek, fennel, and ajwain (carom),” he said.
Spices Emerging as an Alternative to Wheat and Paddy
Since groundwater level is continuously declining in Haryana, spice crops are emerging as a viable alternative for farmers. According to Malhotra, spice crops require less water and lower production costs while delivering good yields. “So these crops are being given a prominent place in crop diversification strategies. These crops can provide economic benefits while helping conserve natural resources,” he asserted.
New Fenugreek and Turmeric Varieties
The VC also informed about how the university has made important advances in developing improved spice varieties. Researchers have identified a turmeric variety with higher yield potential and better adaptability to local climatic conditions, he stated adding that even a new fenugreek variety has been found to contain higher levels of trigonelline, a compound believed to help regulate blood sugar levels.
Fennel and Ajwain for Digestive Health
Scientists at the university are also focusing on developing improved fennel and ajwain varieties. “Research aims to increase the concentration of volatile oils in these crops, which may enhance digestive health benefits. Higher volatile oil content could also increase their market value,” Malhotra explained.
Boost for Natural and Organic Farming
The university is also promoting sustainable and environment-friendly agriculture. New farming models are being developed by integrating fruits, vegetables, spices, and medicinal plants while using natural inputs such as Jeevamrit and Brahmastra. The VC said the objective is to provide farmers with low-cost and health-oriented production systems.
Plans for 14 New Horticulture Science Centres
To ensure that research and technology reach farmers effectively, the university plans to establish 14 new horticulture science centres across various districts of Haryana. These centres will provide region-specific research, training and technical guidance, strengthening direct interaction between scientists and farmers.
Improved Seeds to Reach Farmers Soon
Malhotra also informed that the process of making improved varieties available to farmers is progressing rapidly. “Seeds of improved fennel and fenugreek varieties are expected to be available in the next season, while the improved turmeric variety may take a little longer to enter the seed production chain,” he said. The benefits of these research efforts, Malhotra hopes, are expected to reach farmers on a larger scale within the next one to two years.
Benefits for Both Agriculture and Health
Experts believe this spice-crop research could create new agricultural opportunities in Haryana. “Farmers may achieve higher incomes with lower water use and production costs, while consumers could gain access to spices with enhanced health-promoting properties,” Malhotra said.
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