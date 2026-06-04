ETV Bharat / state

Haryana University Develops Medicinal Spice Varieties To Boost Farmer Income And Health

Karnal: Spices, an integral part of Indian kitchens, have played an important role in enhancing the taste of food. But do not get surprised if the same old pungent powders and seeds become catalysts of improving health and increasing farmers’ incomes. The Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU) in Karnal is working on developing improved seed spice varieties with higher medicinal properties which can also ensure more profitability for farmers. The university’s research is expected to give new momentum to crop diversification and sustainable agriculture in Haryana.

Focus on Health Along with Flavour

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar Malhotra highlighted the ongoing research on seed spices at the university. “It is not limited to increasing production. The goal is to develop varieties rich in medicinal compounds so that spices can contribute not only to taste but also to health protection. Special focus is being given to crops such as turmeric, fenugreek, fennel, and ajwain (carom),” he said.

Haryana University Develops Medicinal Spice Varieties to Boost Farmer Income and Health (ETV Bharat)

Spices Emerging as an Alternative to Wheat and Paddy

Since groundwater level is continuously declining in Haryana, spice crops are emerging as a viable alternative for farmers. According to Malhotra, spice crops require less water and lower production costs while delivering good yields. “So these crops are being given a prominent place in crop diversification strategies. These crops can provide economic benefits while helping conserve natural resources,” he asserted.

New Fenugreek and Turmeric Varieties

The VC also informed about how the university has made important advances in developing improved spice varieties. Researchers have identified a turmeric variety with higher yield potential and better adaptability to local climatic conditions, he stated adding that even a new fenugreek variety has been found to contain higher levels of trigonelline, a compound believed to help regulate blood sugar levels.

Fennel and Ajwain for Digestive Health