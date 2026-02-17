Haryana Transport Minister Vij Suffers Fractures After Slipping In The Washroom
Despite bandages on both legs, Anil Vij was seen humming "Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche" by Mukesh from the 1960 film "Bombay Ka Babu."
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Ambala: Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij sustained injuries in his legs after slipping in the washroom at his Ambala residence. He was immediately admitted to a hospital, where an X-Ray was performed, which showed fractures around the ankle in both legs. He has been advised by doctors to take rest.
Despite injuries, his spirit remains undiminished. With plaster on both legs, he was seen humming "Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche" by Mukesh from the 1960 film "Bombay Ka Babu." This gesture has become a topic of much discussion among his supporters.
The BJP stalwart is likely to function from his office and attend important meetings from home during his recovery. Upon learning about his injury, supporters, leaders, and officials have started arriving at his residence to inquire about his well-being.
He had also suffered a fracture in the thumb of his left foot in 2025. Despite that, he attended meetings and party programmes. The fracture was confirmed in an X-ray examination only after persistent pain and swelling.
The Budget session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 20, and Vij, who has consistently been in the headlines for outspoken statements, may not be present in the House this time. Speculation about his absence from the session has created a stir in political circles as both the ruling party and the opposition are now keenly watching whether Vij will be able to attend the Assembly despite recovering.
