Haryana Transport Minister Vij Suffers Fractures After Slipping In The Washroom

Ambala: Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij sustained injuries in his legs after slipping in the washroom at his Ambala residence. He was immediately admitted to a hospital, where an X-Ray was performed, which showed fractures around the ankle in both legs. He has been advised by doctors to take rest.

Despite injuries, his spirit remains undiminished. With plaster on both legs, he was seen humming "Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche" by Mukesh from the 1960 film "Bombay Ka Babu." This gesture has become a topic of much discussion among his supporters.

The BJP stalwart is likely to function from his office and attend important meetings from home during his recovery. Upon learning about his injury, supporters, leaders, and officials have started arriving at his residence to inquire about his well-being.