Haryana Tourists Thrashed By Locals In Rishikesh Over Alleged Harassment Of Woman
Two Haryana tourists were assaulted by locals in Rishikesh after allegations surfaced that they misbehaved with a woman and made obscene gestures.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Rishikesh: Two tourists from Haryana were allegedly thrashed by locals in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh after accusations emerged that they tried to harass a woman while sitting inside their car. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
According to sources, the incident took place on the evening of May 20 at Kali Ki Dhal area while the tourists were travelling towards Rishikesh from Haridwar. A woman alleged that when the tourists’ car slowed near a divider in front of a petrol pump, two men inside the vehicle made obscene gestures and attempted to harass her.
Following the allegation, local residents confronted the tourists. Sources said that the tourists came out of the car and denied the accusations, which led to a heated argument between both sides.
The situation soon escalated, and the locals allegedly vandalised the tourists’ car by pelting stones at it. The two men were then assaulted by the crowd, with one of them reportedly sustaining injuries. Videos of the incident, which have surfaced online, show a mob assaulting the two youths on the road.
Some people in the video can also be heard alleging that the youths were behaving inappropriately with girls aged around 13 to 14 years while sitting inside the car.
Upon receiving the information, the police from the IDPL outpost reached the spot and controlled the situation. The officials then took the tourists for medical examination before bringing them to the police outpost.
Police said that neither the tourists nor the woman who levelled the allegations have filed any formal complaint so far. Sources said the tourists later left Rishikesh in their vehicle.
Senior Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh of Rishikesh Kotwali said police are examining CCTV footage from the area. “Any party found guilty will face action. However, the tourists have denied the allegations against them. The matter is being thoroughly investigated,” Singh said.
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