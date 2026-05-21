ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Tourists Thrashed By Locals In Rishikesh Over Alleged Harassment Of Woman

Rishikesh: Two tourists from Haryana were allegedly thrashed by locals in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh after accusations emerged that they tried to harass a woman while sitting inside their car. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to sources, the incident took place on the evening of May 20 at Kali Ki Dhal area while the tourists were travelling towards Rishikesh from Haridwar. A woman alleged that when the tourists’ car slowed near a divider in front of a petrol pump, two men inside the vehicle made obscene gestures and attempted to harass her.

Following the allegation, local residents confronted the tourists. Sources said that the tourists came out of the car and denied the accusations, which led to a heated argument between both sides.

The situation soon escalated, and the locals allegedly vandalised the tourists’ car by pelting stones at it. The two men were then assaulted by the crowd, with one of them reportedly sustaining injuries. Videos of the incident, which have surfaced online, show a mob assaulting the two youths on the road.

Some people in the video can also be heard alleging that the youths were behaving inappropriately with girls aged around 13 to 14 years while sitting inside the car.