ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Tourist Held After Allegedly Assaulting Locals On Mussoorie Mall Road; Video Goes Viral

Dehradun: A tourist from Haryana was detained in Mussoorie, after attacking several people, including a woman, during an alleged violent altercation on Mall Road, adding to a string of incidents involving unruly tourists in Uttarakhand during the ongoing tourist season.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday night when a local couple was walking along Mall Road. A car carrying tourists from Haryana allegedly hit the couple. When they objected and asked the driver to be more careful, the occupants allegedly stopped the vehicle and confronted them.

Police said one of the tourists allegedly picked up a plastic crate lying outside a nearby shop and used it to attack people present at the spot. Several persons were reportedly hit on their heads and backs, while a woman sustained a serious head injury during the assault.

As the situation escalated, police reached the spot and detained the accused tourist. Police also registered a case against the accused tourist. Authorities also issued a challan against his vehicle after finding violations under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from local residents. According to local accounts, the accused tourist was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Police have not officially confirmed this claim.

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Mussoorie Station House Officer (Kotwal) Devendra Chauhan said the accused had been taken into custody.