Haryana Tourist Held After Allegedly Assaulting Locals On Mussoorie Mall Road; Video Goes Viral
Police booked a Haryana tourist for allegedly assaulting several people in Mussoorie as Uttarakhand witnessed another incident involving unruly visitors this season.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Dehradun: A tourist from Haryana was detained in Mussoorie, after attacking several people, including a woman, during an alleged violent altercation on Mall Road, adding to a string of incidents involving unruly tourists in Uttarakhand during the ongoing tourist season.
According to police, the incident occurred on Monday night when a local couple was walking along Mall Road. A car carrying tourists from Haryana allegedly hit the couple. When they objected and asked the driver to be more careful, the occupants allegedly stopped the vehicle and confronted them.
Police said one of the tourists allegedly picked up a plastic crate lying outside a nearby shop and used it to attack people present at the spot. Several persons were reportedly hit on their heads and backs, while a woman sustained a serious head injury during the assault.
As the situation escalated, police reached the spot and detained the accused tourist. Police also registered a case against the accused tourist. Authorities also issued a challan against his vehicle after finding violations under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).
A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from local residents. According to local accounts, the accused tourist was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Police have not officially confirmed this claim.
Police Register Case
Mussoorie Station House Officer (Kotwal) Devendra Chauhan said the accused had been taken into custody.
"A tourist assaulted a few people. We have taken him into custody and registered a case. During inspection of his vehicle, violations of the Motor Vehicles Act were found, following which the vehicle was also challaned," Chauhan said.
Series Of Recent Incidents
The Mussoorie incident is not the first in the state; several other incidents involving visitors have occurred in Uttarakhand.
On June 16, police in Rishikesh's Muni Ki Reti area stopped tourists travelling in a Haryana-registered car for allegedly playing loud music in Tapovan. According to police, some women in the vehicle argued with officers, leading to a brief standoff.
Earlier, in Karnaprayag in Chamoli district, four Nihangs were arrested after allegedly attacking several people with swords during a dispute over vehicle parking. They have since been granted bail.
In another incident on June 20, seven Nihangs allegedly occupied the upper floors and rooftop of a gurdwara in Nagarasu, Rudraprayag district, following a dispute with the gurdwara management committee. The occupation reportedly disrupted worship services and community kitchen operations before the premises were cleared following a four-day operation involving police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
The latest incident has renewed concerns over law and order during the peak tourist season, with locals calling for stricter enforcement against acts of violence and public disorder by visitors.
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