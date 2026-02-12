ETV Bharat / state

Haryana To Host India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Drone Launch At Krishi Darshan Expo

A banner displayed about the Krishi Darshan Expo, which will be held in Hisar ( ETV Bharat )

Hisar: In a major green-tech milestone, for the first time in Haryana, a hydrogen drone developed using indigenous technology will be launched. This drone is capable of flying continuously for two hours, compared to 15-20 minutes for traditional battery drones. It will be launched at the Krishi Darshan Expo, to be held from February 14 to 16 at Hisar.

Dr Mukesh Jain, Director of the Northern Region Agricultural Machinery Training and Testing Institute (TTC), told ETV Bharat that this year's Krishi Darshan Expo will be very special for farmers. Along with hydrogen drones, battery-powered tractors and modern agricultural equipment will also be displayed at the expo.

Several Indian companies have recently successfully flight-tested indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell powered drones. The drones use a hydrogen fuel-cell system instead of conventional batteries, offering longer endurance, faster refuelling, higher payload capacity, and zero emissions. This breakthrough supports India's push toward clean energy, sustainable aviation, and advanced drone technology.

In the Krishi Darshan Expo, for the first time, farmers will be able to see live demos of agricultural equipment along with the hydrogen drone. However, the price of the hydrogen drone has not yet been disclosed.