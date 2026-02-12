Haryana To Host India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Drone Launch At Krishi Darshan Expo
It is ideal to spray pesticides, fertilizers over large fields and would be a game-changer for the farmers.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hisar: In a major green-tech milestone, for the first time in Haryana, a hydrogen drone developed using indigenous technology will be launched. This drone is capable of flying continuously for two hours, compared to 15-20 minutes for traditional battery drones. It will be launched at the Krishi Darshan Expo, to be held from February 14 to 16 at Hisar.
Dr Mukesh Jain, Director of the Northern Region Agricultural Machinery Training and Testing Institute (TTC), told ETV Bharat that this year's Krishi Darshan Expo will be very special for farmers. Along with hydrogen drones, battery-powered tractors and modern agricultural equipment will also be displayed at the expo.
Several Indian companies have recently successfully flight-tested indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell powered drones. The drones use a hydrogen fuel-cell system instead of conventional batteries, offering longer endurance, faster refuelling, higher payload capacity, and zero emissions. This breakthrough supports India's push toward clean energy, sustainable aviation, and advanced drone technology.
In the Krishi Darshan Expo, for the first time, farmers will be able to see live demos of agricultural equipment along with the hydrogen drone. However, the price of the hydrogen drone has not yet been disclosed.
Key features of the hydrogen drone include its ability to fly continuously for 2 hours, much more than traditional battery drones. Hydrogen refuelling is also possible within minutes, and it won't require charging for a long time. It also has the capacity to carry up to 10 kilograms. Being fuel cell-based, it has zero carbon emissions and is environmentally friendly. It is also capable of operating in temperatures of minus 40 to 50 degrees Celsius.
Mukesh Jain explained that drone technology allows farmers to spray pesticides and fertilizers evenly over a larger area in less time. This can save up to 90% of water compared to traditional methods. Furthermore, the use of drones will prevent farmers from coming into direct contact with chemicals, significantly reducing the risk of diseases like cancer.
Farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will participate in the Krishi Darshan Expo, being held at the TTC campus. Preparations for the expo have already begun. Farmers receiving the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi are being invited through text messages and phone calls. The main event of the expo will be held on February 15, where Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Chaudhary will be the chief guest, while Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana will preside.
To avoid inconvenience to farmers and the public, online registration has already been made available. Ambulance facilities will also be available on the premises during the agricultural exhibition. Renowned artists from Haryana will also attend and perform to entertain farmers and the public during the three-day exhibition. Around 290 companies will participate in the Krishi Darshan Expo.
