Haryana Govt To Frame Country's First Fair Ride Policy After Surajkund Swing Collapse

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the Haryana government will formulate the country's first comprehensive policy to regulate fair and adventure rides. The decision comes days after a swing collapse incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad last Saturday.

The accident occurred when the high-speed pendulum ride, carrying about 19 people, tilted and crashed onto the ground. Inspector Jagdish Prasad (59), who was on duty at the venue, died while trying to rescue those trapped. Twelve others sustained injuries in the collapse.

"We have decided to formulate a comprehensive policy so that such incidents do not recur. This will be the first such policy in the country," Saini told reporters here. The chief minister said the proposed policy aims to prevent accidents and strengthen regulatory oversight to safeguard public safety.

The fair ride safety policy will ensure comprehensive safety standards for amusement rides and recreational equipment, Saini said, adding that the government is committed to taking strict and effective measures to ensure that incidents like the recent Surajkund swing accident are not repeated.