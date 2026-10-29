ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Killed After Car Collides With Bus On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Haryana

A wreckage of the car involved in the accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway ( ETV Bharat )

Sohna: Three members of a family were killed and two children critically injured on Thursday after their car crashed into a parked bus on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sohna in Haryana, police said.

The mishap took place around 4 AM near Dhunela village in the Gurugram district of Haryana. The family was returning to Delhi after visiting the Balaji Temple in Rajasthan.

Police identified the deceased as Bam Bam Kumar, a taxi driver residing in the Rajokri area of Delhi, his wife, Rupa Devi and their child, Mahi.

"Kumar’s 11-year-old son, Ayush, and his one-year-old daughter survived the impact but sustained severe injuries. Both children remain in critical condition in a hospital Intensive Care Unit," they said.

According to police, the family was heading home in the car when Kumar, who was driving it, suddenly lost control. This resulted in the vehicle spiralling out of control and ramming into a bus parked on the roadside.

"The force of the impact was so severe that it completely mangled the car and trapped the occupants inside," officials said.