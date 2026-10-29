Three Of Family Killed After Car Collides With Bus On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Haryana
Three family members were killed and two critically injured on Thursday when their car lost control and rammed a parked bus on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Sohna: Three members of a family were killed and two children critically injured on Thursday after their car crashed into a parked bus on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sohna in Haryana, police said.
The mishap took place around 4 AM near Dhunela village in the Gurugram district of Haryana. The family was returning to Delhi after visiting the Balaji Temple in Rajasthan.
Police identified the deceased as Bam Bam Kumar, a taxi driver residing in the Rajokri area of Delhi, his wife, Rupa Devi and their child, Mahi.
"Kumar’s 11-year-old son, Ayush, and his one-year-old daughter survived the impact but sustained severe injuries. Both children remain in critical condition in a hospital Intensive Care Unit," they said.
According to police, the family was heading home in the car when Kumar, who was driving it, suddenly lost control. This resulted in the vehicle spiralling out of control and ramming into a bus parked on the roadside.
"The force of the impact was so severe that it completely mangled the car and trapped the occupants inside," officials said.
Following the crash, locals and emergency workers rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation to pull out the victims from the wreckage.
"All five passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Kumar, his wife, and one child dead on arrival," they added.
Police have secured the crash site and shifted the bodies to the Sohna Civil Hospital for post-mortem. “We have registered a case and started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. We are examining whether mechanical failure or driver fatigue contributed to the vehicle losing control," they said.
Meanwhile, traffic on the crucial expressway was briefly disrupted while administration and emergency staff cleared the mangled debris from the highway lanes.
Also Read