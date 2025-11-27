ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Thar Owner sends Notice To DGP Over Remark, Demands Apology

Gurugram: A Gurugram resident and Mahindra Thar owner has issued a legal notice to Haryana DGP O P Singh, seeking a public apology and withdrawal of remarks that allegedly portrayed Thar and bullet motorcycle owners as having a "criminal mindset".

At a press conference on November 8 in Gurugram, the DGP, while speaking on road safety and traffic violations, reportedly remarked that most Thar and bullet riders have a criminal mindset. The comment triggered a discussion on social media, with vehicle owners and enthusiasts calling it a sweeping generalisation.

On Monday, Sarvo Miter, a Gurugram Sector 102 resident, sent a legal notice to the DGP through his counsel. In the notice, the lawyer stated that his client had purchased a Thar in January 2023 for over Rs 30 lakh because its strong build quality, safety features, and reliable performance met his requirement for a dependable vehicle for daily travel.