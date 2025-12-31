ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Teachers Tasked With Monitoring Stray Dogs On Campuses, Order Triggers Protest

Kaithal: A directive from Haryana's Kaithal district education officer, appointing teachers as nodal officers to monitor stray dogs and ensure they don't enter school campuses, has triggered protest in the teaching community with the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticising the state government for its 'anti-education' move.

Kaithal District Education Officer Suresh Kumar said on the instructions of the District Commissioner, teachers have been appointed as nodal officers to ensure the safety of children in schools. "The nodal officer will be responsible for preventing dogs from entering school premises. The responsibility is not meant to undermine the professional integrity of the teachers, but for the safety of the children," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, teachers in the Kaithal district have taken to the streets against this order. They staged a demonstration outside the office of the District Education Officer today.

D P Singh, chairperson, Haryana Vidyalaya Adhyapak Sangh said, "We strongly oppose this order. What was the need to issue such an order only in this district? At one side we are getting orders to expedite academic work and on the other we get instructions for non-academic task".

A teacher at the protest site alleged that this order not only undermines their professional integrity but shifts them from their commitment towards education."

Extending their support to the protesting teachers, AAP's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda issued a statement saying teachers in Kaithal have staged a sit-in protest against BJP government's decision and are saying that they have been appointed to teach children, not to monitor stray animals. Imposing such a responsibility on teachers reflects the government's anti-education mindset, Dhanda said.