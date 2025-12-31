Haryana Teachers Tasked With Monitoring Stray Dogs On Campuses, Order Triggers Protest
Teachers protested in front of the office of the District Education Officer, Kaithal, expressing their displeasure at the order directing them to oversee stray animals.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
Kaithal: A directive from Haryana's Kaithal district education officer, appointing teachers as nodal officers to monitor stray dogs and ensure they don't enter school campuses, has triggered protest in the teaching community with the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticising the state government for its 'anti-education' move.
Kaithal District Education Officer Suresh Kumar said on the instructions of the District Commissioner, teachers have been appointed as nodal officers to ensure the safety of children in schools. "The nodal officer will be responsible for preventing dogs from entering school premises. The responsibility is not meant to undermine the professional integrity of the teachers, but for the safety of the children," Kumar said.
Meanwhile, teachers in the Kaithal district have taken to the streets against this order. They staged a demonstration outside the office of the District Education Officer today.
D P Singh, chairperson, Haryana Vidyalaya Adhyapak Sangh said, "We strongly oppose this order. What was the need to issue such an order only in this district? At one side we are getting orders to expedite academic work and on the other we get instructions for non-academic task".
A teacher at the protest site alleged that this order not only undermines their professional integrity but shifts them from their commitment towards education."
Extending their support to the protesting teachers, AAP's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda issued a statement saying teachers in Kaithal have staged a sit-in protest against BJP government's decision and are saying that they have been appointed to teach children, not to monitor stray animals. Imposing such a responsibility on teachers reflects the government's anti-education mindset, Dhanda said.
VIDEO | Rohtak: AAP National Media Incharge Anurag Dhanda criticises the Haryana government’s decision to assign teachers the task of counting stray dogs, calling it a “poor-minded and unfortunate decision” that disrespects educators. He alleged that the BJP is attempting to… pic.twitter.com/Z2gwB4cN3V— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2025
Dhanda further alleged that the notice, issued on December 24, shows that the BJP has no concern for either education or the dignity of teachers. The education system in Haryana is already in a deplorable state, but instead of improving it, the government is engaging teachers in non-academic tasks.
According to the AAP leader, there are around 14,000 government schools in Haryana but more than 30,000 posts of teachers are vacant. Approximately 85 to 90 percent of schools are running without a permanent headmaster while in many schools, there is only one teacher per 400 to 500 children.
Dhanda said a similar order has also been issued at Rohtak's Maharishi Dayanand University on December 24, assigning professors the responsibility of monitoring stray dogs on the campus. It is clear that the BJP government has transformed educational institutions from centres of learning into administrative and surveillance hubs," Dhanda said.
He further questioned why the government is burdening teachers with this responsibility when 70 to 75 percent of government schools lack permanent security guards, and in many places, one guard is responsible for two to three schools, leaving the institutions completely insecure at night. "If the government is truly concerned about the problem of dogs and other animals, why don't it recruit dedicated animal control staff for every school and college?" he asked.
"The Chief Minister must decide whether teachers in Haryana should teach or monitor dogs. The BJP government has undermined the dignity of the teachers by turning them into Booth Level Officers (BLOs), security guards, and now dog catchers. By doing so, they are jeopardising the future of millions of children in Haryana," he added.
