ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Teacher, Suspended For Participating In Jantar Mantar Protest, Reinstated: CJP

In a post on X, Das said, "Very happy to inform you all that Sulekha Dalal’s suspension was revoked about 40 minutes ago. Better sense has prevailed. This is a victory for every teacher, student and citizen who believes that no one should be punished for peacefully standing with the youth and asking questions".

New Delhi : Spokesperson of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Saurav Das on Friday informed that the suspension of Sulekha Dalal, a guest teacher from a government school in Haryana's Rohtak, has been revoked by the state government.

Dalal was suspended for participating in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. According to an order issued by the District Elementary Education Officer, Rohtak, on June 10, guest teacher Sulekha Dalal was placed under suspension with effect from June 8. The order stated that she would not be permitted to leave her headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority, but did not specify the reasons for the action.

Dalal had come into the spotlight after a video of her speaking at the June 7 protest went viral online. In the clip, she is heard saying: “This is a fight; this time it is a fight of do or die. Now the mother of the cockroach has stepped into the field. We are with our children. One mother is the mother of the entire nation.”