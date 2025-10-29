ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Sub-Inspector Dismissed For Extorting Protection Money From Illegal Call Centre

Jind: A police sub-inspector (PSI) who extorted protection money from arrested cyber criminals for running an illegal call centre has been dismissed from service in Haryana’s Jind, officials said on Wednesday.

The official, identified as Satish Kumar, joined the police department as a constable in 2000. Kumar was on deputation to the Crime Branch, Panchkula. Satish's name surfaced during the call centre bust, which was extorting monthly payments from call centre operators for running the call centres. He was currently posted on check post duty under the Uchana police station, officials said.

According to the Panchkula Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, during the investigation, the arrested confessed that they used to pay protection money to PSI Kumar for the illegal call centre.

The investigation revealed that Kumar was disrespecting the dignity of the police uniform and tarnishing the image of the police department. The policeman has been dismissed from service after the allegations were proven.