Haryana Student Preparing For JEE Main Found Dead On Railway Track In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: The body of a youth preparing for engineering JEE Main examination was found in a mutilated condition in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota on Sunday, police said.

The body was found under the Udyog Nagar police station area of the city on Sunday night near the Delhi-Mumbai railway track. The deceased has been identified as Sartaj Singh, a resident of Humayun Kheda village in Sirsa district of Haryana. Singh had been living and studying in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Kota for the past two years. He was preparing for the JEE Main engineering entrance exam, which is currently underway, along with his 12th-grade studies.

Udyog Nagar police station officer Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said that the police received information around 8:30 pm on Sunday that a body was lying near the railway track. The police team, which arrived at the spot, found the body in a mutilated condition, Shekhawat said. The body was then sent to the MBS Hospital morgue for post-mortem. The police also informed the family members about the incident, and the post-mortem was conducted on Monday morning after their arrival.