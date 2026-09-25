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Haryana STF Deports Gangster Accused Of Extortion From Malaysia

Ravi Uchani is implicated in the extortion of Rs 5 crore from a Jharkhand businessman and Rs 3 crore from a former Rajasthan MLA.

The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) deported a gangster from Malaysia and brought him back to India. This is the 15th successful deportation by Haryana Police this year.
DIG STF Surendra Narwal addressing media in Ambala (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST

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Ambala: The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) deported a gangster from Malaysia and brought him back to India. This is the 15th successful deportation by Haryana Police this year.

The accused, Ravi Uchani is implicated in the extortion of Rs 5 crore from a Jharkhand businessman and Rs 3 crore from a former Rajasthan MLA. He is also accused of providing three pistols and four shooters for the Kurukshetra shooting incident.

DIG STF Surendra Narwal stated at a press conference in Ambala that the accused has been associated with an organized criminal network operating in Haryana. "His criminal activities have been linked to the districts of Karnal and Kurukshetra in Haryana, as well as Rajasthan. A total of two criminal cases are registered against the accused in Thanesar (Kurukshetra) and Rajasthan," he said.

Narwal said after it came to fore that Ravi was based abroad, the STF coordinated with international agencies and took necessary legal action to bring him back to India. A lookout circular and red corner notice were issued against the accused and his passport was revoked on May 16.

Narwal said Ravi traveled from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 4, 2024. Haryana Police STF has intensified its action against wanted criminals hiding abroad. "So far in 2026, 15 wanted criminals have been successfully deported. The STF is continuously coordinating with Interpol, relevant central agencies, and foreign law enforcement agencies to track wanted criminals hiding abroad and bring them back to India through legal process," he said.

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TAGGED:

ACCUSED OF EXTORTION
HARYANA STF
DEPORTATION OF GANGSTER
HARYANA POLICE

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