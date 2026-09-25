Haryana STF Deports Gangster Accused Of Extortion From Malaysia
Ravi Uchani is implicated in the extortion of Rs 5 crore from a Jharkhand businessman and Rs 3 crore from a former Rajasthan MLA.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Ambala: The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) deported a gangster from Malaysia and brought him back to India. This is the 15th successful deportation by Haryana Police this year.
The accused, Ravi Uchani is implicated in the extortion of Rs 5 crore from a Jharkhand businessman and Rs 3 crore from a former Rajasthan MLA. He is also accused of providing three pistols and four shooters for the Kurukshetra shooting incident.
DIG STF Surendra Narwal stated at a press conference in Ambala that the accused has been associated with an organized criminal network operating in Haryana. "His criminal activities have been linked to the districts of Karnal and Kurukshetra in Haryana, as well as Rajasthan. A total of two criminal cases are registered against the accused in Thanesar (Kurukshetra) and Rajasthan," he said.
🚨 हरियाणा STF की बड़ी कार्रवाई— Haryana Police (@police_haryana) September 25, 2026
मलेशिया से वांछित गैंग सदस्य का सफल डिपोर्टेशन, 2026 में 15वां सफल डिपोर्टेशन।
STF हरियाणा ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय एजेंसियों के समन्वय से वांछित आरोपी को 24 सितंबर 2026 को मलेशिया से भारत वापस लाया। आरोपी के खिलाफ हरियाणा व राजस्थान में फिरौती/रंगदारी,… pic.twitter.com/TxaPt63Njr
Narwal said after it came to fore that Ravi was based abroad, the STF coordinated with international agencies and took necessary legal action to bring him back to India. A lookout circular and red corner notice were issued against the accused and his passport was revoked on May 16.
Narwal said Ravi traveled from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 4, 2024. Haryana Police STF has intensified its action against wanted criminals hiding abroad. "So far in 2026, 15 wanted criminals have been successfully deported. The STF is continuously coordinating with Interpol, relevant central agencies, and foreign law enforcement agencies to track wanted criminals hiding abroad and bring them back to India through legal process," he said.
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