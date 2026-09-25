ETV Bharat / state

Haryana STF Deports Gangster Accused Of Extortion From Malaysia

Ambala: The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) deported a gangster from Malaysia and brought him back to India. This is the 15th successful deportation by Haryana Police this year.

The accused, Ravi Uchani is implicated in the extortion of Rs 5 crore from a Jharkhand businessman and Rs 3 crore from a former Rajasthan MLA. He is also accused of providing three pistols and four shooters for the Kurukshetra shooting incident.

DIG STF Surendra Narwal stated at a press conference in Ambala that the accused has been associated with an organized criminal network operating in Haryana. "His criminal activities have been linked to the districts of Karnal and Kurukshetra in Haryana, as well as Rajasthan. A total of two criminal cases are registered against the accused in Thanesar (Kurukshetra) and Rajasthan," he said.