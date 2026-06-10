ETV Bharat / state

'I Said Nothing Wrong': Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia Resigns After Nurse Protest

Chandigarh: Haryana Women Commission chief Renu Bhatia submitted her resignation on Tuesday amid a demand for an apology from nurses over her remarks against fellow professionals in Kurukshetra.

Government nurses in Haryana have been on a protest, seeking an apology from Bhatia for a reprimand. Bhatia visited Kurukshetra after a 62-year-old consultant doctor at the civil hospital was charged and arrested in connection with the sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl.

The chief of the women’s panel allegedly reprimanded the nurses and officials at the hospital over perceived negligence. On Tuesday, Bhatia sent a resignation letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

In her letter, the official who served as the panel chief for more than four years said she would keep fighting for women’s rights.

"I am currently resigning from this post. So, please accept my resignation," she said in her letter written in Hindi.

When contacted, Bhatia said she had submitted her resignation due to family reasons, and her move must not be linked with the nurses’ demand.

"I am going to Japan for 20 days, and then I am going to meet my daughter in the US, and I will be out for three months. As one generally gets 10-15 days of leave and I will be out for a longer duration, I said, 'Take my resignation,'" she said, according to PTI.

Bhatia insisted she will not apologise for her remarks. "I said nothing wrong," she asserted.