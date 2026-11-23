ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Slogans Supporting Pakistan, Terrorist Groups Raised In Faridabad, Accused Anoj Kumar Arrested

Faridabad: An incident involving the raising of slogans in support of Pakistan and terrorist organisations has come to light in Faridabad, Haryana.

The incident took place in front of the Senior Citizen Club in Sector-3, Ballabhgarh on the afternoon of Sunday, November 22. During a dispute over the installation of a pipe, an individual allegedly raised slogans in support of Pakistan, ISI, al Qaeda, and Hafiz Saeed.

Police said Yadav's complaint states that at around 12.50 pm on November 22, while the club secretary and his associates were engaged in pipe-laying work, the accused, Anoj Kumar arrived and allegedly began using abusive language. It is alleged that he threatened physical assault and raised slogans in support of Pakistan and various terrorist organisations.

The police arrested the accused, after a video of the incident surfaced. Following a complaint by Charan Singh Yadav, the General Secretary of the Senior Citizen Club, personnel of the Sector-3 police outpost arrested the accused, Anoj Kumar.

One Indresh Sharma, who was present at the scene, recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone and later uploaded it. In the video, the accused can be heard raising slogans in support of Pakistan, ISI, al Qaeda, and Hafiz Saeed. He is also seen claiming that "no one can do anything to him". Two women present at the scene can be seen attempting to stop him, after which he retreats into his home.

It has been learnt that Anoj Kumar is originally from Himachal Pradesh and has been living in Sector-3, Ballabhgarh, for several years with his father and sister. He works as an auto-rickshaw driver and holds an MA degree.

According to police spokesperson Yashpal, following the arrest, the police searched the accused's residence. A world map was discovered, though no other suspicious items were found. The police have registered a case under relevant legal sections, and the process to present the accused before a court is underway.