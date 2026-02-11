Haryana Sisters Win Gold Medals In Nunchaku Competition, Selected For Asian Championship
So far, Zia Khan (11) and Zoya Khan (6) have bagged over a dozen gold medals at various district and state-level Nunchaku competitions.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Nuh: Two minor sisters from Haryana's Nuh district recorded outstanding performance in the game of Nunchaku, winning gold medals at a national-level competition in Kanpur. Eleven-year-old Zia Khan and six-year-old Zoya Khan, daughters of Jameel Khan, have been selected for the Asian Championship, a matter of pride for the Mewat region.
Around 2,000-2,500 children from across the country participated in the All India Nunchaku Competition in Kanpur. Zia and Zoya Khan bagged the first position at the district-level, then state-level, and now, won gold medals at the national-level, securing the opportunity to represent India at the Asian Championship.
The sisters have won over two dozen medals so far. They are adept at Judo-Karate, Penchik Silat, and Nunchaku. Aavish Khan, another child of the family, also won a state-level gold medal in the same sport.
Jameel Khan said his daughters live in Gairatpurbas village in Gurugram and undergo regular training alongside their studies. He takes them to the training centre daily and provides them full support. "I have complete faith in my children. The Haryana government also provides excellent support in sports. Our desire is for our daughters to bring glory to the country at the international level and return with medals," he said.
The local people are also extremely happy and proud of their success. The family extends a message to all parents, recognise your children's interests and talents, support them, and give them opportunities to thrive, they said.
Also Read