Haryana Sisters Win Gold Medals In Nunchaku Competition, Selected For Asian Championship

Nuh: Two minor sisters from Haryana's Nuh district recorded outstanding performance in the game of Nunchaku, winning gold medals at a national-level competition in Kanpur. Eleven-year-old Zia Khan and six-year-old Zoya Khan, daughters of Jameel Khan, have been selected for the Asian Championship, a matter of pride for the Mewat region.

Around 2,000-2,500 children from across the country participated in the All India Nunchaku Competition in Kanpur. Zia and Zoya Khan bagged the first position at the district-level, then state-level, and now, won gold medals at the national-level, securing the opportunity to represent India at the Asian Championship.

The sisters have won over two dozen medals so far. They are adept at Judo-Karate, Penchik Silat, and Nunchaku. Aavish Khan, another child of the family, also won a state-level gold medal in the same sport.