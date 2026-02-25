ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Secretariat Employee Dies By Suicide

Chandigarh: An employee of the Haryana secretariat died by suicide on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the sixth-floor, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Das Arora (58), serving as special secretary to senior IAS officer Hitesh Kumar Meena, police said, adding that he was to retire this November.

The incident led to panic among employees, prompting police to initiate an investigation. A seriously injured Arora was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, where doctors on duty declared him brought dead. Following this, the body was sent to the civil hospital in Sector 16 for a post-mortem.

His wife, Uma Arora, works at the Lok Bhawan. Arora's family and colleagues are shocked by the incident as they don't have any clue about such a drastic step.

Eyewitnesses said Arora was working as usual in his office when he suddenly got up from his chair and jumped from the sixth-floor terrace, before his colleagues could even comprehend the situation.