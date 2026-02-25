Haryana Secretariat Employee Dies By Suicide
Police said the deceased, Ganesh Das Arora, was serving as special secretary to senior IAS officer Hitesh Kumar Meena and was to retire this November.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Chandigarh: An employee of the Haryana secretariat died by suicide on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the sixth-floor, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Das Arora (58), serving as special secretary to senior IAS officer Hitesh Kumar Meena, police said, adding that he was to retire this November.
The incident led to panic among employees, prompting police to initiate an investigation. A seriously injured Arora was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, where doctors on duty declared him brought dead. Following this, the body was sent to the civil hospital in Sector 16 for a post-mortem.
His wife, Uma Arora, works at the Lok Bhawan. Arora's family and colleagues are shocked by the incident as they don't have any clue about such a drastic step.
Eyewitnesses said Arora was working as usual in his office when he suddenly got up from his chair and jumped from the sixth-floor terrace, before his colleagues could even comprehend the situation.
Secretariat employees said he had attempted to die by suicide about 15 days ago, but was saved by alert colleagues. The matter is being investigated by the police to ascertain what drove him to take a fatal step.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
