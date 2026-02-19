ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Scrap Dealer Returns Gold Worth Rs 15 Lakh Sold To Him As Junk During Pre-Diwali Cleaning

Faridabad: In a rare display of honesty, a local scrap dealer returned gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh to a family that had accidentally sold it as junk during pre-Diwali cleaning in Haryana's Faridabad. The act of scrap dealer, Haji Akhtar Khan, who has set an example of rare integrity, is being widely discussed now.

He scoured through mounds of waste at his warehouse to find the valuables after being informed of the mistake. Before going to the Kumbh Mela in January last year, Ashok Sharma, owner of the jewellery, had packed approximately 100 grams (about 10 tolas) of gold jewellery in a box and tucked it inside a sack to protect it from theft.

According to him, during a routine pre-Diwali house-cleaning drive, the sack was mistaken for scrap and sold to Khan. The family only realised the blunder months later during Diwali. Sharma instantly contacted Khan, who launched an extensive search within his own godown. After four months of search, the box containing the jewellery was finally recovered intact.