ETV Bharat / state

Haryana School Shifts From Dilapidated Building But Classes Held Near Park Amid Space Crunch At New Location

The Sugar Mill Government School previously operated in two shifts - morning and evening. Both shifts have now been shifted to the Agarwal Mandi government school, resulting which, three government schools are being operated from the same complex, causing a severe space shortage.

The administration hoped that the relocation would resolve the issue, however, the opposite occurred with the students and teachers' difficulties actually increasing manifold.

On July 14, 2026, ETV Bharat published a report regarding the dilapidated 70-year-old building of Sugar Mill Government School in Panipat, highlighting that classes were continuing in a building declared unsafe. The structure was in such a precarious state that a major accident could occur at any moment. Acting on this report, the Education Department relocated the school to the Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Agarwal Mandi.

Panipat: Acting on an ETV Bharat report, Haryana Education Department shifted a school out of a dilapidated building only to land in a location with severe space crunch, prompting classes to be held near a park across the street.

Due to lack of classrooms, several classes are being held in the hall of a park located across the street. Students studying in the park have to walk down to the main school building during tiffin break and to use the washroom.

The Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School has only six washrooms for around 550 students, causing immense problem, particularly for the girl students. The school has 8 to 10 classrooms, a teaching staff of around 15, and 8 mid-day meal staff members.

10 classrooms are not adequate to accommodate two shifts of Sugar Mill School (ETV Bharat)

Manjeet, headmistress of the Sugar Mill Government School, explained, "The department has relocated the school, but there is a severe shortage of space here. The number of classrooms is insufficient to accommodate all students, forcing us to hold two classes in the park's hall. Children have to commute between that park and the main building for meals and to use the restrooms. The biggest problems are dearth of adequate toilets and kitchen facilities. A proposal for constructing additional toilets has been sent to the department."

The mid-day meal system is also under strain as meals for all three schools are being prepared in a single small kitchen. Arrangements for utensils and food distribution are severely impacted and staff members are struggling to cope with the chaotic situation.

Mid-day meals being provided to students (ETV Bharat)

Parveen Kumari, a mid-day meal worker, said, "Cooking and serving meals for over 500 children simultaneously has become extremely difficult. Chaos ensues daily because utensils from three different schools are mixed together. Often, younger children join the queue for another school, disrupting the food distribution process."

The students also raised their concerns. One student said, "Our studies are going well, but we have to repeatedly travel from the park to the school building just to use the restroom." Another student, Shikha, added, "The school is now much farther away than before, and since classes are held in the park, commuting daily and accessing the restroom has become difficult."

While vacating the dilapidated school building was certainly necessary, the lack of basic amenities at the new premises has emerged as a fresh concern.