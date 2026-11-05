ETV Bharat / state

Haryana School Assault: Six-Year-Old Girl Recovers; Women’s Panel Chief Calls Attack 'Deeply Concerning'

Panchkula: A six-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries after she was beaten by an eight-year-old boy at a government school in Haryana’s Panchkula has recovered and returned home. She received a warm welcome, with her family and residents showing flowers to celebrate her return following a life-threatening incident.

The emotional homecoming brought tears of joy to her family. "I gather no words to express my happiness at seeing my daughter return home safely," says her visibly overwhelmed father.

On the occasion, the girl’s mother appealed to parents to remain vigilant and take special care of their children at home and school. "Teachers and school management must understand their responsibilities because children’s safety should be their primary duty,” she said. “Collective responsibility can prevent other children and families from experiencing similar trauma.”

Meanwhile, Usha Priyadarshini, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW), termed the alleged attack by an eight-year-old child on the six-year-old girl “deeply concerning” as it raised serious questions about children's upbringing and behaviour.

"This incident makes it essential to understand what causes such cruelty to take root in the mind of a child at such a young age. There may be underlying issues weighing on the child’s mind that need to be identified," she said.

Priyadarshini said children were often affected by domestic issues and conflicts between parents, even when families did not intentionally provide poor guidance. She also expressed concern over the misuse of social media and mobile phones, particularly among children who use them late at night.

"Some games could make children agitated and aggressive, affecting their behaviour. Children up to Class 12 should not be given mobile phones as there are risks associated with social media and online games," she suggested.