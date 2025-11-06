ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Roadways Bus Runs Over Six College Students; One Dead, Three Critical

Yamunanagar: A college student was killed and five others sustained serious injuries after a Haryana roadways bus ran them over near Pratap Nagar bus stop in Yamunanagar on Thursday morning, police said. The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Prakash Nagar, where they are undergoing treatment, and the condition of three is stated to be critical.

The students — Aarti of Kutipur village, Archita of Pratap Nagar, Muskan of Tibbi, Sanjana of Bahadurpur, Anjali of Pratap Nagar, and Amandeep of Pratap Nagar — were run over when they were boarding the bus in haste at the Pratap Nagar stop.

Following the incident, students present on the spot went on a rampage and blocked the road to protest. Despite repeated requests by the Pratap Nagar Police Station in charge, Narsingh, and sub-inspector Kanwarpal, they didn't budge, and the protest was called off following the assurance of Chhachhrauli SDM Rohit Kumar.

"The driver crushed the female students standing at the bus stop. We blocked the road, after which administrative officials arrived at the scene and assured us," Sohail Khan, a protestor, said.