Haryana Roadways Bus Runs Over Six College Students; One Dead, Three Critical
Pratap Nagar Police Station in-charge Narsingh said the driver and the conductor have been detained for questioning. Transport Minister Vij assured of a thorough probe.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Yamunanagar: A college student was killed and five others sustained serious injuries after a Haryana roadways bus ran them over near Pratap Nagar bus stop in Yamunanagar on Thursday morning, police said. The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Prakash Nagar, where they are undergoing treatment, and the condition of three is stated to be critical.
The students — Aarti of Kutipur village, Archita of Pratap Nagar, Muskan of Tibbi, Sanjana of Bahadurpur, Anjali of Pratap Nagar, and Amandeep of Pratap Nagar — were run over when they were boarding the bus in haste at the Pratap Nagar stop.
Following the incident, students present on the spot went on a rampage and blocked the road to protest. Despite repeated requests by the Pratap Nagar Police Station in charge, Narsingh, and sub-inspector Kanwarpal, they didn't budge, and the protest was called off following the assurance of Chhachhrauli SDM Rohit Kumar.
"The driver crushed the female students standing at the bus stop. We blocked the road, after which administrative officials arrived at the scene and assured us," Sohail Khan, a protestor, said.
Driver Anil and bus conductor Kamal have been taken to the police station. "Both will undergo medical examination," said Narsingh.
Anil said, "As soon as I reached the Pratap Nagar bus stand from Paonta Sahib, the students were hurrying to board it. As a result, they were hit."
"The concerned bus driver has been suspended, and the matter is being investigated. Legal action will be taken against the driver following the probe. A college student died in the accident. The state government will provide compensation to both the deceased and the injured. Students' demands, including the running of additional buses on the Jagadhri to Pratap Nagar route, have been accepted and will be implemented soon," the SDM said.
Transport Minister Anil Vij said senior department officials have been instructed to ensure that the accident is investigated thoroughly to ascertain whether it is related to the technical condition of the bus or the driver's negligence. "If fault is found at any level, no one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he added.
Also Read