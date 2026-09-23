Haryana Road Accident: Four Family Members Killed, Woman Seriously Injured After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Nuh
The family was travelling towards Padla Shahpuri when a speeding truck from the opposite direction struck their motorcycle.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Nuh: Four members of a family, including a father and his two children, were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle near Delhi Darbar Hotel in Tauru in Haryana around 11 pm on Tuesday.
A woman was seriously injured in the accident. The deceased included Maulana Shakir, his two children and his sister-in-law. After the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.
Police reached the scene after receiving information, took the CCTV footage into custody and launched an investigation.
Maulana Shakir was travelling from the city to his village, Padla Shahpuri, on a motorcycle with four family members: his two children, his wife, and his sister-in-law.
Near Delhi Darbar Hotel, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The collision was so forceful that the couple and children were dragged along the road for some distance.
Maulana Shakir, his two children and his sister-in-law died in the accident, while his wife suffered serious injuries.
As soon as police received information about the accident, Nuh City police station in-charge Ajit Singh reached the spot with a police team.
Police took the bodies of the deceased into custody and shifted them to the mortuary of Nalhar Medical College. The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, where her condition was reported to be serious.
The truck driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled after the accident. Police have taken the truck into custody and launched a search for the driver.
Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. SHO Ajit Singh said, "Four people were killed in the accident and one woman was injured. Action will be taken in the case according to the complaint of the family members."
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