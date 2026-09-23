ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Road Accident: Four Family Members Killed, Woman Seriously Injured After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Nuh

The truck was abandoned at the accident site after four people were killed in the collision. ( ETV Bharat )

Nuh: Four members of a family, including a father and his two children, were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle near Delhi Darbar Hotel in Tauru in Haryana around 11 pm on Tuesday.

A woman was seriously injured in the accident. The deceased included Maulana Shakir, his two children and his sister-in-law. After the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

Police reached the scene after receiving information, took the CCTV footage into custody and launched an investigation.

Maulana Shakir was travelling from the city to his village, Padla Shahpuri, on a motorcycle with four family members: his two children, his wife, and his sister-in-law.

Near Delhi Darbar Hotel, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The collision was so forceful that the couple and children were dragged along the road for some distance.