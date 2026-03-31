ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Recommends CBI Probe Into Alleged Fund Irregularities Involving Private Banks

According to officials, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank are facing allegations of irregularities amounting to around Rs 590 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is under scrutiny for alleged discrepancies of about Rs 160 crore linked to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged large-scale financial irregularities involving private banks handling government funds, officials said. Preliminary findings indicate that the matter involves financial discrepancies running into hundreds of crores, prompting the state government to seek a detailed investigation by the central agency.

Following strict directions from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, recovery of funds has been initiated. Officials said Rs 127.27 crore of the principal amount has been recovered from Kotak Mahindra Bank. Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) has also received Rs 25 crore from AU Small Finance Bank. The dues from IDFC First Bank had already been recovered earlier.

The government has claimed that no outstanding amount remains with any of the banks following the recovery process, which was carried out under close monitoring and sustained pressure. Officials have also been directed to ensure greater transparency in financial transactions to prevent such incidents in future.

Saini said safeguarding public money is the government’s top priority and assured strict action against those found responsible. He stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is taking all necessary steps to completely stop such cases. He said that the move to recommend a CBI probe aims to ensure accountability and bring out the truth in the alleged irregularities.

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