Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls Turn Interesting As Independent Candidate Enters Race

Chandigarh: The Rajya Sabha election in Haryana has become more interesting with three candidates now in the fray for two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sanjay Bhatia, the Congress has nominated Karmveer Singh Badh, while Satish Nandal has entered the race as an Independent candidate.

Satish Nandal is a resident of Kiloi village in Rohtak, which falls under the Assembly constituency represented by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Nandal had joined the BJP in 2019 after leaving the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Rajya Sabha Poll Becomes Interesting

Voting for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana will take place on March 16. The terms of sitting members Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chandra Jangra are ending in April, prompting elections for the two seats.

While candidates from the BJP and the Congress have already filed their nominations, the entry of an Independent candidate has made the contest more intriguing.

Satish Nandal Files Nomination As Independent

Satish Nandal, who earlier left the INLD and later joined the BJP, has filed his nomination. It is learnt that Nandal has been meeting several political leaders in Chandigarh over the past week. Reports also suggest that he met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini earlier in the day.

Will Haryana Witness Another Rajya Sabha Upset?

Haryana has witnessed dramatic Rajya Sabha contests in the past. In 2016, Independent candidate Subhash Chandra defeated Congress nominee RK Anand, despite Anand having the support of both the Congress and the INLD.

Similarly, in 2022, Kartikeya Sharma, who contested as an independent, defeated Congress candidate Ajay Maken. Maken lost after one Congress vote was declared invalid.

Can Nine Votes Swing the Election?

To win a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, a candidate needs the support of 31 MLAs.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly currently has: