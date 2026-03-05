Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls Turn Interesting As Independent Candidate Enters Race
Independent candidate Satish Nandal entered the race for Haryana’s Rajya Sabha, raising speculation about cross-voting despite the BJP and Congress holding strong numbers.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Rajya Sabha election in Haryana has become more interesting with three candidates now in the fray for two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sanjay Bhatia, the Congress has nominated Karmveer Singh Badh, while Satish Nandal has entered the race as an Independent candidate.
Satish Nandal is a resident of Kiloi village in Rohtak, which falls under the Assembly constituency represented by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Nandal had joined the BJP in 2019 after leaving the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
Rajya Sabha Poll Becomes Interesting
Voting for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana will take place on March 16. The terms of sitting members Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chandra Jangra are ending in April, prompting elections for the two seats.
While candidates from the BJP and the Congress have already filed their nominations, the entry of an Independent candidate has made the contest more intriguing.
Satish Nandal Files Nomination As Independent
Satish Nandal, who earlier left the INLD and later joined the BJP, has filed his nomination. It is learnt that Nandal has been meeting several political leaders in Chandigarh over the past week. Reports also suggest that he met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini earlier in the day.
Will Haryana Witness Another Rajya Sabha Upset?
Haryana has witnessed dramatic Rajya Sabha contests in the past. In 2016, Independent candidate Subhash Chandra defeated Congress nominee RK Anand, despite Anand having the support of both the Congress and the INLD.
Similarly, in 2022, Kartikeya Sharma, who contested as an independent, defeated Congress candidate Ajay Maken. Maken lost after one Congress vote was declared invalid.
Can Nine Votes Swing the Election?
To win a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, a candidate needs the support of 31 MLAs.
The 90-member Haryana Assembly currently has:
- 48 BJP MLAs, along with support from 3 Independents
- 37 Congress MLAs
- 2 INLD MLAs
Even if the Independent candidate receives support from the BJP, the INLD and Independent MLAs, he will still need at least nine Congress MLAs to secure victory.
Current composition of the Haryana Legislative Assembly:
|Party
|MLAs
|Total Vote Value
|BJP
|48
|4,800
|IND (BJP Supported)
|3
|300
|BJP + IND Total
|51
|5,100
|Congress
|37
|3,700
|INLD
|2
|200
Voting Math in Haryana Assembly
The Haryana Assembly has 90 members, and each MLA’s vote carries a value of 100 points in Rajya Sabha elections.
Total vote value: 90 × 100 = 9,000
Quota required to win (Single Transferable Vote system):
(Total vote value ÷ seats + 1) = (9000 ÷ 3) + 1 = 3001 points
This means a candidate needs support from at least 31 MLAs (31 × 100 = 3100 points) to win.
Likely Outcome Based On Current Numbers
The BJP has 51 MLAs, comfortably above the required quota, making it likely to secure one seat.
The Congress has 37 MLAs (3,700 points), which is also above the winning quota, giving it a strong chance to secure the second seat.
However, the presence of a third independent candidate introduces uncertainty. Even with BJP, INLD and Independent support, the Independent candidate would have 5,100 points, which is still short of the two-quota requirement of 6,002 points.
Still, cross-voting or invalid votes by the Congress MLAs could change the equation, potentially altering the election's outcome.
Also Read: