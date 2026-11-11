ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Punjab Man Killed In Road Rage Incident

Sonipat: A man was killed in a road rage incident after a minor vehicular collision on the Jammu-Katra Highway in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Prahlad, a resident of Punjab. According to the police, Prahlad, the manager of a 'Day-Back' outlet at Kaithal, was travelling from Kaithal to Rohtak with his companion, Hariom. Around 2.30 AM, their vehicle reached the vicinity of Kheda Khedi village, shortly before the Rukhi toll plaza on the Jammu-Katra Highway. At this point, their vehicle was struck by another car.

After the collision, the occupants of the other vehicle attempted to drive away. However, Prahlad and Hariom managed to stop them to ask why they had hit their car, which led to an altercation. Instead of engaging in a discussion, the individuals in the other vehicle allegedly opened fire on Prahlad. He suffered serious gunshot wounds, and the perpetrators fled the scene.

Following the shooting, Hariom rushed Prahlad to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where he died during treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Baroda police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene. The team inspected the site and collected necessary evidence.

Gohana ACP Devender Kumar said, "CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify the suspects. Several crime branch teams have been deployed to make arrests."