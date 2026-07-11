ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Pregnant Woman Operated Under Phone Torchlight At Palwal Hospital; Probe Ordered

Palwal: A pregnant woman was operated upon by the light of a mobile phone torch at the Palwal District Civil Hospital in Haryana on Thursday night. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the hospital's management.

Fortunately, both the mother and the newborn are safe. The hospital administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"The matter has come to my notice. An inquiry will be conducted to determine why the power failed in the operation theatre and why the backup system did not work. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report," said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Singh.

As per the inputs received from officials, the woman was undergoing surgery around 10 pm on Thursday when the power in the operation theatre suddenly went out. Neither the generator nor the battery backup system functioned. As a result, the doctors completed the surgery using mobile phone torches.