Haryana: Pregnant Woman Operated Under Phone Torchlight At Palwal Hospital; Probe Ordered
The woman was undergoing surgery around 10 pm on Thursday when the power in the operation theatre suddenly went out.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Palwal: A pregnant woman was operated upon by the light of a mobile phone torch at the Palwal District Civil Hospital in Haryana on Thursday night. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the hospital's management.
Fortunately, both the mother and the newborn are safe. The hospital administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
"The matter has come to my notice. An inquiry will be conducted to determine why the power failed in the operation theatre and why the backup system did not work. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report," said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Singh.
As per the inputs received from officials, the woman was undergoing surgery around 10 pm on Thursday when the power in the operation theatre suddenly went out. Neither the generator nor the battery backup system functioned. As a result, the doctors completed the surgery using mobile phone torches.
A power failure and the collapse of backup systems in a sensitive area like the operation theatre could have endangered the patient's life. This incident has raised questions regarding the emergency preparedness and technical infrastructure of government hospitals.
The patient's family has expressed outrage over the hospital's poor infrastructure.
The Palwal District Civil Hospital receives 2,000 to 3,000 patients daily, with 25 to 30 surgeries performed each month. To cope with the increasing patient load, the hospital's capacity was raised from 100 to 200 beds in 2024. Despite this, there remains a shortage of specialist doctors and essential facilities.
Although the hospital's power supply is connected to a dedicated hotline, complaints regarding power outages persist. Furthermore, alternative systems like generators and inverters often fail during outages, causing difficulties for both patients and medical staff.
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