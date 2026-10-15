ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Police Kill 'Notorious' Cow Smuggler Shahid Alias Advani In Early Morning Encounter In Nuh

Nuh: A team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Nuh Police in Haryana on Thursday morning carried out an "encounter" on cattle smugglers near Silani village on the Sohna-Palwal road. During the exchange of fire, Mohammad Shahid, alias Advani (27) — a resident of Kharkhari village in Nuh — was shot and killed. Two of his associates managed to escape.

According to Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, a CIA team from Ferozepur Jhirka was pursuing the "notorious" criminal, Shahid alias Advani, around 4 am on October 15. Upon reaching Silani village in the Sohna area, Shahid opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire, from which, Shahid sustained serious injuries.

The injured criminal was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been placed in the Sohna mortuary. Shahid used to smuggle cattle on his Mahindra Thar, which was recovered along with some animals.

According to Nuh Police, Shahid alias Advani was a cunning criminal involved in cattle smuggling and uprooting of ATMs, and faced multiple legal cases. He had previously escaped from the custody of the Gurugram Crime Branch, though he was subsequently re-arrested.

Following the "encounter", the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rozka Meo and other senior officials arrived at the scene and took control of law and order in the area, which remains peaceful. Police are looking for his escaped associates.