Haryana Police Bust Major Interstate Work Visa Fraud Racket; 5 Including National-Level Boxer Arrested
Panchkula Police busted a major interstate visa fraud racket, arresting five accused on charges of duping people. Passports, cash, and documents recovered.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Panchkula: The Anti-Immigration Fraud Unit of Panchkula Police has uncovered a major interstate racket following arrest of several persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for Finland, Australia and Italy.
Five people, including a national-level boxer, have been arrested so far after complaints of fraud running into several lakh rupees, police said.
As per officials, the matter came to light after a woman representing Wested Visa Solutions, located in Sector 14, Panchkula, approached the DCP's office to report the fraud. According to her complaint, the company was approached by some visa agents who were in touch with an accused, Gurcharan Singh. He allegedly claimed that he could arrange genuine work visas for foreign countries and presented himself as a valid work permit holder.
Trusting his claims, the complainant, Taranpreet Kaur, handed over Rs 48,25,600 along with passports and documents for eight young applicants.
However, instead of providing the promised visas, Gurcharan Singh allegedly gave fake flight dates during March and April. None of the applicants received confirmation for their travel. When situation worsened, other agents and their clients reached Taranpreet Kaur's office, demanding explanations and refunds. Under pressure, she returned Rs eight lakh to two clients, even though the money had already been given to Gurcharan. When she tried to recover the funds, Gurcharan disappeared.
Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 14 police station on July 22, 2025, under multiple BNS sections and the Immigration Act. The Anti-immigration Fraud Unit, led by in-charge Yogvinder Singh and Investigating Officer ASI Sandeep, launched an investigation with support from the Cyber Cell team.
Acting on intelligence, police first arrested Gurcharan Singh from Nawanshahr, Punjab, on November 13. Police officials said that after questioning, he was sent to judicial custody. Further interrogation led the police to Delhi, where on November 25, they arrested three more accused from the Paharganj area: Shahbaz alias Prajapati alias Gaurang, a resident of Maharashtra; Aniket alias Rishi alias Kartik, and Anshu Kumar, both from Munger district in Bihar. Later, another accused, Ajay Sethi, was arrested from Samalkha in Panipat on November 30.
Further investigations revealed that accused Shahbaz is a national-level boxing player. Police also found that the gang had detained several youths in a Mumbai hotel for nearly a month, keeping them there under the false promise of sending them abroad. The gang had recently opened a new office in Jaipur to expand their network in Rajasthan.
Police have recovered eight mobile phones, one laptop, 40 passports, four Finland TRC cards, six chequebooks, several forged seals, around 10 ATM cards, and more than Rs 6.75 lakh in cash. An additional Rs four lakh has been frozen in Gurcharan Singh's bank account.
Investigation also revealed that the accused frequently used fake identities and had several criminal cases registered against them. Gurcharan Singh faces six cases in Punjab, while Ajay Sethi is accused in four cases in Delhi and Sonipat. Shahbaz and Aniket also have cases registered in the Sirsa district.
Further investigation is underway as police are on a manhunt for other members of the gang.
