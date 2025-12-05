ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Police Bust Major Interstate Work Visa Fraud Racket; 5 Including National-Level Boxer Arrested

Panchkula: The Anti-Immigration Fraud Unit of Panchkula Police has uncovered a major interstate racket following arrest of several persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for Finland, Australia and Italy.

Five people, including a national-level boxer, have been arrested so far after complaints of fraud running into several lakh rupees, police said.

As per officials, the matter came to light after a woman representing Wested Visa Solutions, located in Sector 14, Panchkula, approached the DCP's office to report the fraud. According to her complaint, the company was approached by some visa agents who were in touch with an accused, Gurcharan Singh. He allegedly claimed that he could arrange genuine work visas for foreign countries and presented himself as a valid work permit holder.

Trusting his claims, the complainant, Taranpreet Kaur, handed over Rs 48,25,600 along with passports and documents for eight young applicants.

However, instead of providing the promised visas, Gurcharan Singh allegedly gave fake flight dates during March and April. None of the applicants received confirmation for their travel. When situation worsened, other agents and their clients reached Taranpreet Kaur's office, demanding explanations and refunds. Under pressure, she returned Rs eight lakh to two clients, even though the money had already been given to Gurcharan. When she tried to recover the funds, Gurcharan disappeared.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 14 police station on July 22, 2025, under multiple BNS sections and the Immigration Act. The Anti-immigration Fraud Unit, led by in-charge Yogvinder Singh and Investigating Officer ASI Sandeep, launched an investigation with support from the Cyber Cell team.