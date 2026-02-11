ETV Bharat / state

Haryana STF Arrests Gangster Sombir After Deporting Him From US

Gurugram: Haryana’s Special Task Force arrested notorious gangster Sombir alias Motta at the Delhi airport after deporting him from the United States of America.

Sombir (39) faces 26 serious criminal cases, including murder and extortion, registered across Haryana and Delhi. He was deported to Delhi on Tuesday after completion of legal procedures and was taken into custody by the special task force (STF) later at night.

Addressing media at the STF headquarters here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Waseem Akram said Sombir, from Karor village near Sampla in Rohtak, had fled to the United States of America in 2024 using a fake passport, following which an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

Investigations revealed that Sombir left India on January 3, 2024, from Mumbai airport to Bangkok using a fraudulently obtained passport issued with an address in Rajender Nagar, Sahibabad, in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was registered in this regard at IMT police station in Rohtak on May 27, 2024, and the passport was revoked on August 14, 2024, on the request of the STF, he said.

SP Akram said Sombir is the brother of gangster Anil Chhipi and is allegedly involved in 27 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and extortion, across Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, New Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.