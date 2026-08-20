Haryana Police Arrest Nine Members Of Cyber Gang That Targeted People Using Fraudulent Websites
Police, while investigating the matter, conducted raids across several cities in Uttar Pradesh and arrested nine members of the interstate gang.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Rohtak: The Rohtak police in Haryana have arrested nine members of an interstate cyber fraud gang that duped people through fraudulent websites. The police busted the network while investigating the case of a young man, who had been defrauded twice.
A youth from Rohtak, who was attempting to file a complaint after falling victim to cyber fraud, ended up being defrauded a second time. Police while investigating the matter conducted raids across several cities in Uttar Pradesh and arrested nine members of the interstate gang.
During the raids, police recovered mobile phones, fake SIM cards, besides ATM cards and digital documents from the accused. The youth had initially fallen prey to cyber fraud and subsequently began looking for a website to file an online complaint and had come across websites "Cyber Suraksha.com" and "Cyber Sahayata.com."
According to officials, although apparently, these websites appeared meant for assisting cyber fraud victims, but they were actually being used to perpetrate further fraud.
Officials said that accused contacted the youth, initially posing as Mumbai Police officers and later as officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Under the pretext of various procedures and alleged "cyber help desk" clearances, the accused induced him to deposit money and duped him of ₹2,68,885.
Police have registered a case at the Rohtak Cyber Police Station. During the investigation, the police teams conducted raids in Greater Noida, Kanpur, Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh following which nine accused individuals linked to the gang were arrested.
According to police, they have recovered 13 smartphones, 10 keypad mobile phones, 21 SIM cards issued under fake names, and 10 ATM cards from the accused. The investigation also revealed the existence of seven fraudulent websites operating under the guise of assisting cyber fraud victims. The police have also seized digital documents associated with these websites.
Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit said, "Following the complaint, an investigation led to raids at several locations in Uttar Pradesh. Nine accused were arrested during the operation, and seven fraudulent websites were uncovered. Two of the arrested individuals have been sent to judicial custody, while seven remain in police remand. The police are now gathering information regarding the gang's network and other incidents of fraud."
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