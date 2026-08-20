ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Police Arrest Nine Members Of Cyber Gang That Targeted People Using Fraudulent Websites

Rohtak: The Rohtak police in Haryana have arrested nine members of an interstate cyber fraud gang that duped people through fraudulent websites. The police busted the network while investigating the case of a young man, who had been defrauded twice.

A youth from Rohtak, who was attempting to file a complaint after falling victim to cyber fraud, ended up being defrauded a second time. Police while investigating the matter conducted raids across several cities in Uttar Pradesh and arrested nine members of the interstate gang.

During the raids, police recovered mobile phones, fake SIM cards, besides ATM cards and digital documents from the accused. The youth had initially fallen prey to cyber fraud and subsequently began looking for a website to file an online complaint and had come across websites "Cyber ​​Suraksha.com" and "Cyber ​​Sahayata.com."

According to officials, although apparently, these websites appeared meant for assisting cyber fraud victims, but they were actually being used to perpetrate further fraud.

Officials said that accused contacted the youth, initially posing as Mumbai Police officers and later as officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.