Haryana Old Age Home Rescues Octogenarian Doctor Abandoned By Family

Anu Madan, a member of Apna Aashiyana Ashram, said, "We received information that Dr Harikrishna had been confined to his home for the past 1.5 years. When we visited, we found him in a pathetic conditionm with his clothes rotten and stuck to the skin."

While his two daughters have settled in Australia, his wife, a former senior official at BSNL, also lives abroad. Dr Harikrishna said his family has been living in Australia for several years, and both his daughters are married. No other family members visit him.

Karnal: The plight of an octogenarian doctor from Haryana's Karnal has come to the fore after he was rescued by an old-age home. Dr Harikrishna (82), who has practiced homeopathy throughout his life, can't speak properly due to his old age and has been living in an extremely abhorrent state for the past 26 years.

Madan said he was considered one of the leading homoeopathic practitioners of his time, with international acclaim. "He has treated millions of poor people for free and supported social organisations. He could diagnose people's illnesses simply by looking at their veins. But the way he himself is struggling with illness and helplessness is painful," he added.

Madan said he has not yet been able to contact his wife and two daughters living abroad. "Children and family members should take care of their elderly parents. We hope that after the media reports about his condition, perhaps his daughters or wife will find him," he added.

Anshul Grover of Apna Aashiyana Ashram said may god not do this to anyone. "Dr Harikrishna hadn't changed his clothes in years. Nor had he eaten anything good. The conditions were such that he lived with filth. No person should be alienated from their family at this age. They give birth to them, raise and educate them to make them capable. But at this age, when they need their family and children the most, they are abandoned."

Grover said Dr Harikrishna's plight should be a lesson for millions of people living abroad, abandoning their elderly parents, and not even enquiring about them. "Dr Harikrishna's case shows us that no matter how modern we become, we should never forget our down-to-earth values ​​and distance ourselves from our families. Remember that what we are doing today could happen to us in the future," he added.