Haryana: Nearly 5 Lakh Challans Issued For Traffic Violations On Nh-44 In 2025

Chandigarh: Nearly five lakh challans were issued for traffic violations on the Haryana stretch of National Highway-44 in 2025, according to state police authorities. The implementation of the CCTV and Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) on the Ambala-Sonipat section has bolstered traffic discipline and road safety within its first year.

According to an official statement, the project has ensured strict control over violations and led to a positive change in public awareness regarding traffic rules. Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said a total of 4,84,617 online challans were issued on NH-44 through ANPR cameras during the year. He noted that in the initial phase of the project, specifically in February and March 2025, approximately 50,000 challans were being issued per month.

"Due to sustained enforcement, technology-based monitoring and extensive public awareness campaigns, the number has now reduced to an average of 30,000 challans per month. This monthly reduction of around 20,000 challans indicates that the public is taking traffic rules seriously and complying with them voluntarily," the DGP said. He added that the project has also played a significant role in crime control.