Haryana: Minor Molested At Rampal Ashram; Accused Arrested, Sent To Custody
The matter surfaced during counselling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) following the alleged incident involving the child.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Sonipat: Rampal's Satlok Ashram in Sonipat, Haryana, is back in the headlines. An incident involving the molestation of an 11-year-old minor has come to light at the ashram located in Dhanana.
The allegations are directed at Sachin, who worked as a "sevadar” (volunteer/attendant) at the ashram. He had arrived at the ashram only four days prior to the incident. The matter surfaced during counselling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) following the alleged incident involving the child..
Based on the complaint filed by the child's father and the CWC report, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 74 of the BNS and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. The accused has since been arrested and sent to jail.
Sonipat DCP (Crime) Jitendra Gehlawat said that a complaint was received at the Baroda police station on September 23, alleging that a minor child had been molested with malicious intent at the Satlok Ashram.
Following the disclosure of the incident, the child underwent counselling and a medical examination. Based on the father's complaint and the CWC report, the Baroda police registered a case under Section 74 of the BNS and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. The accused, a “sevadar” Sachin, a resident of Kasandi village, was arrested and produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
The Satlok Ashram had previously garnered nationwide attention due to a major controversy. In 2014, there was a violent confrontation between the police and followers present at the Satlok Ashram in Barwala, Hisar, over Rampal's arrest.
According to court records, the police were subjected to stone-pelting and gunfire, petrol bombs were hurled, and government vehicles were set ablaze during the clash. A total of 111 police personnel were injured in the violence. Following that earlier dispute, criminal cases were pursued against Rampal and other accused individuals, resulting in Rampal being sentenced to life imprisonment.
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