ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Minor Molested At Rampal Ashram; Accused Arrested, Sent To Custody

Sonipat: Rampal's Satlok Ashram in Sonipat, Haryana, is back in the headlines. An incident involving the molestation of an 11-year-old minor has come to light at the ashram located in Dhanana.

The allegations are directed at Sachin, who worked as a "sevadar” (volunteer/attendant) at the ashram. He had arrived at the ashram only four days prior to the incident. The matter surfaced during counselling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) following the alleged incident involving the child..

Based on the complaint filed by the child's father and the CWC report, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 74 of the BNS and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. The accused has since been arrested and sent to jail.

Sonipat DCP (Crime) Jitendra Gehlawat said that a complaint was received at the Baroda police station on September 23, alleging that a minor child had been molested with malicious intent at the Satlok Ashram.